Malala Yousafzai stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2023

Malala Yousafzai is not your average 26-year-old woman. The world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate has dedicated her life to fight for access to education and equality for girls.

After falling victim to a targeted Taliban gun attack when she was just 15, Malala has never given up her fight to ensure every girl can go to school.

The Malala Fund Girl's Programme, part of her eponymous charity dedicated to giving every girl an opportunity to achieve a future she chooses, most recently donated £1.2 million in new unrestricted grants to 23 feminist-led movements, groups and organisations working on girls' rights and education.

© Getty Malala and Asser married in November 2021

Malala's husband, Asser Malik, told HELLO!: "I'm privileged to see how hard Malala works every day for girls' education. It's more than a cause for her - seeing every girl in school is her mission in life."

The human rights activist tied the knot with her partner in November 2021, and it seems her efforts to spread kindness isn't limited to girls. "On a personal note, she is also kind enough to let me win at golf, but only once a year on my birthday," Asser joked.

Prince Harry and Meghan join Malala to discuss the importance of girls' education:

Malala recently co-hosted the Kering Foundation's annual Caring for Women dinner in September, which raised money for the Malala Fund's work to support girls, women and education activists in Afghanistan.

"The Kering Foundation’s donation will help more Afghan girls learn at home while their schools remain closed, unsafe or inaccessible. With the futures of Afghan girls so uncertain, our work has never been more urgent," said Malala.

Her best friend and fellow activist Vee Kativhu previously told HELLO!: "It's so beautiful to watch someone give so much of their time to support other women and girls. The work that Malala is phenomenal and serves as a beacon of hope for so many around the world."

See the full Kind List here.