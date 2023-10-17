Kelly Clarkson makes upsetting confession involving her children live on show

Kelly Clarkson revealed an upsetting fact about her children live on her show, as she recently moved her family and the Kelly Clarkson Show from Texas to New York. In the show’s debut episode in the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Kelly interviewed Noel Maguire who, as well as working as a doorman for 40 years, has spent the past nine years feeding and clothing homeless people on Wednesdays.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson’s heartbreaking confession about her children Kelly Clarkson recently moved her family and her show from Texas to New York

While interviewing Noel about his charity work, Kelly confessed that “my kids see the unhoused all the time and it just burdens them”, referring to her two children River Rose, nine, and Remington, seven. She asked the seasoned doorman if he saw homeless kids often.

“With the migrants we have it a lot”, Noel responded. “We have a mix of people; mentally ill, on drugs, living in shelters, living on the street, migrants. But we take care of everybody. It’s just part of what you should do in life.”

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb shared the charities that they love in New York

Guests Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were amazed by the fantastic work Noel does. “I’m just blown away by you,” Hoda exclaimed. “I think what you’re doing in your spare time is so incredible and illuminating, and you could just be minding your own business but you’re doing the right thing.”

The Today Show duo were sure to share the charities they love in New York, with Hoda spotlighting Groove With Me in Spanish Harlem for young girls in high school. “It gives them a place to go after school. The graduation rate for this group is 98% in an area which has a 50% graduation rate.”

“Meals on Wheels is an awesome organization”, Jenna shared as well. “I want to take my kids. So I’m going to get you”, she pointed at Kelly, “and your kids and lets do it.”

“My kids are the ones who are asking me, and we’ve just moved here”, she said, indicating that the state of homelessness in New York had moved River Rose and Remington to want to do something about the issue. “They keep pushing me to find something, and I’m like ‘give mama like two weeks at work first!”

Noel was not the only doorman in the building, as this inaugural episode of the show in New York celebrated doormen across the city for the amazing work they do everyday. Kelly generously announced at the end of the show that all the doormen in the audience that day would receive a vacation in St Lucia with their families.