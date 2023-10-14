Catherine Zeta Jones shares unexpected insight into life at home with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave everyone a heartwarming insight into life at home with Michael Douglas when she shared a video of him on Instagram giving their dog Taylor some love.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta Jones at home with Michael Douglas

The clip showed her husband Michael, 79, sitting on the couch holding the Maltipoo, saying: “You love your scratch on the belly” endearingly to the pooch. He then turned to Catherine, 54, and said: “he likes a scratch on the belly.” Catherine then turned the camera onto herself and said with a smile “he likes a scratch on the belly” as Michael continued to fuss over the adorable pup.

Hilariously, she captioned the photo: “He likes a scratch on the belly… who doesn’t!” She then joked that she wanted a scratch on the belly too, adding “me next” with a heart emoji. The video indicates that after 23 years of marriage, the duo are still perfectly happy living in domestic harmony together.

Catherine and Michael introduced Taylor to the family in 2020 not long after Kirk Douglas, Michael’s father, died at the age of 103 years old.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Catherine and Michael first met in 1998

Fans loved the sweet clip, with one person commenting: “Total cuteness overload... this precious family moment between you, Michael and Taylor is the sweetest thing I’ve seen all day: may you and yours have a peaceful weekend, Catherine.”

Another similarly wrote: “Awwwwww that’s adorable have a great weekend Catherine, Michael and lil Taylor too”.

© @michaelkirkdouglas Instagram Michael Douglas celebrates birthday with wife Catherine Zeta Jones

The acting power couple celebrated their shared birthdays on September 25th, as Michael turned 79 and Catherine turned 54. They shared photos online to commemorate the occasion and show their love for one another.

Michael shared a cute photo of the duo on Instagram and wrote: “Have a great new year darling! Wishing you a very happy birthday! All my love, Michael”. Catherine responded, in the comments: “Thank you! and Happy Birthday to you too darling”.

Meanwhile, Catherine shared a video compilation of Michael over the years with a rendition of the song ‘Fever’ playing over the top. She captioned the video: “It’s Michael’s Birthday! It my Birthday! Happy birthday @michaelkirkdouglas, love you!”