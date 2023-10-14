Kelly Clarkson shocks fans with incredible new 'revenge' look as she moves to NYC

New York City looks good on Kelly Clarkson. The TV host showed off a new look on Instagram, and fans could not get enough of how incredible the mom-of-two looked.

"Rough commute tonight to hang with @jimmyfallon across the hall #neighbors #tunein @fallontonight," Kelly captioned the Instagram post, referencing her appearance on the late night talk show in the same studio as her own show, but it was her outfit that everyone loved.

The singer wore what appeared to be black flared pants with a high neck shirt with lace paneling and long sleeves. The 'fit highlighted her gorgeous figure, and she kept her long brunette locks loose and wavy.

Kelly looked gorgeous for her appearance on Jimmy Fallon

"This outfit, hair, and makeup is the bomb!" commented one fan as another added: "This is how revenge is done."

Kelly is known for her love of patterned maxi dresses and the new sleek look was a surprise to many, with one fan quipping: "RIP Little House on the Prairie dresses."

© NBC Kelly with her daughter River Rose

Her style change was also evidenced this week when the 41-year-old made a video wearing brown corduroy overalls with a white and blue tee, a departure from her penchant for waist-cinching fit and flare dresses. "The AUDACITY to look that good in corduroy overalls," joked one fan.

Kelly's TV show will return to screens on Monday October 16 following the end of the WGA strike. It is the first season of the show to film completely from its new home in New York City, as season five moves from Los Angeles to the Big Apple.

Kelly's children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, nine-year-old daughter River and seven-year-old son Remington, have also moved to the big city with their mom. But the move wasn't an easy decision to make, especially because she was so close to her crew who worked with her for four years in LA.

"I haven't actually been able to talk about this a lot. I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people," she revealed in August.

"Obviously, we've been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships."

Kelly Clarkson's new song appears to call out ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Despite it being a difficult decision, she had little choice, and further explained: "I was like, 'Guys I need you to know what's happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show or I have to go to the East Coast,'" adding: "My family is [in the] East Coast. They're North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to."

Speaking during an appearance on TalkShopLive, she added: "There were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family, me and my kids, really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]."

Expressing her appreciation for NBC for their understanding through the moving process, she concluded: "It was really cool that NBC backed me because I was, like, 'Y'all I love doing this show, I really do, I didn't even know I would but I got to make a change for me and my family so any chance we can maybe do this. I know we can't do this from my ranch, so, any chance we can do it in New York, which is at least closer to my family.'"