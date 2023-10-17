Matthew Perry shares photo with rarely-seen family member – and 'Friends' fans might recognize him

Matthew Perry just reunited with his father and Friends co-star, John Bennett Perry. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Chandler Bing actor, 54, shared the sweetest father-son-photo, taken at what appears to be his LA home. Captioning the snap, Matthew quipped: "Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage."

© Instagram Matthew posed with his father John

Sparking a major reaction from his 7.6million followers, many were quick to note that Matthew's father, John, had appeared in season four of the hit sitcom. Cast as the father of Rachel Green's ex-boyfriend, Joshua, the 82-year-old featured as Mr Burgin in 'The One with Rachel's New Dress.'

"Wait! He was Joshua's dad in the episode where Jennifer was wearing a nightie as a dress!! His best line 'I like this one, she seems smart'" replied one fan.

© Netflix John Bennett Perry appeared in season four of Friends

"I loved it when your father made an appearance on Friends in season 4. Playing Joshua's dad," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Could you 2 BE any cuter?!"

While John and Matthew never appeared together in the episode, they have teamed up on the big screen before, namely in the romantic-comedy, Fools Rush In (1997).

© Netflix John played the father of Rachel Green's ex-boyfriend, Joshua Burgin

Reflecting on his acting career in 2015, Matthew cited his father as a major inspiration, telling Buzzfeed: "I was pretty certain I wanted to be an actor, because that was the way I saw my dad. It generated a respect for the business for me: 'Oh my god, my dad's on television, that's so cool.'"

Recognized for portraying the iconic sailor in the Old Spice commercials of the 1970s and 1980s, John has also appeared in the films Midway (1976), The Legend of the Lone Ranger (1981), Independence Day (1996) and George of the Jungle (1997).

© Getty Matthew was inspired to become an actor after watching his dad on TV

As for his TV credits, John has starred in Air America (1998-1999), 7th Heaven (2003), Scrubs (2004) and Veronica Mars (2005).

Meanwhile Matthew's mom, Suzanne Marie Morrison is a Canadian journalist who served as press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. While she and John divorced when Matthew was one, both parents maintain a close bond with their son.

© Getty Matthew with his sister Emily and mom Suzanne

Through Suzanne's second marriage to Dateline's Keith Morrison, Matthew also gained a stepfather, who has nothing but high praise for the Friends star. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, Keith said of Matthew: "He's one of those people who always is the center of the room for a reason and it was so as a kid.

"On the hockey team, I used to take him off to his hockey games on Saturday mornings. It was like Matthew and the hockey team. He was the one who scored all the goals. He was the guy. The same on the tennis court. He was extremely, extremely good on the tennis court and very intense. He's an intense, talented, focused character. He's very bright. That was always the case as he was growing up."