Tom Holland gives rare insight into private relationship with Zendaya

In an intimate chat with Jay Shetty on his podcast, Spider-Man's real-life Peter Parker, Tom Holland, openly discussed his romantic life with co-star Zendaya, describing their bond as something he holds "most sacred."

The 27-year-old British actor has always remained private about his personal life, and his relationship with Zendaya is no exception.

"I try my best to keep it as private as possible," he explained, revealing the mutual understanding between him and Zendaya. "We both feel like that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple, so I do try to keep as removed from Hollywood as possible."

The sentiments echoed in a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast, where Tom had showered praises on Zendaya.

"I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Tom gushed, further noting the value of their shared experiences. "You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that's worth its weight in gold."

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors back in 2017, has continually been under fans' watchful eyes. Their public sighting at a Beyonce concert in Warsaw, singing along and dancing to her hit single, Love On Top, sent fans into a frenzy.

Yet, they've managed to keep their relationship as private as possible. In June last year, Zendaya had to dismiss pregnancy rumors that emerged from a TikTok prank. On Instagram Stories, she debunked the rumors, saying that people are 'just making stuff up for no reason.'

But their affection for each other is undeniable, as evident when Zendaya celebrated Tom's birthday. Sharing a black-and-white picture of them, she wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest." Tom reciprocated her affection with a simple but telling response, three heart emojis.

Despite the whispers and their undeniable onscreen chemistry, both Zendaya and Tom remained adamant about their platonic relationship for years.

"We are friends. He's a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends," Zendaya said in August 2017. Tom reiterated the sentiment in June 2019, stating in an interview with Elle, "I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life."

The big reveal, however, came in July 2021 when Tom and Zendaya were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in Tom's car during an outing in Los Angeles. Since then, they have not shied away from public displays of affection on social media.