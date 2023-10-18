Jamie Oliver has paid tribute to his beloved wife Jools in an incredibly touching Instagram post.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the celebrity chef and author, 48, posted a trio of images on his Instagram grid which showed the loved-up couple sweetly embracing and kissing one another.

The duo looked so youthful in the black-and-white throwback snaps as they struck a series of poses – and it's safe to say, the smitten couple haven't aged a day!

Jools was pictured wearing a stylish raglan top complete with a moped, whilst Jamie looked suave in a smart, button-down check shirt.

In his caption, Jamie gushed: "My best mate and the love of my life," followed by a string of kisses.

Jamie's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Such a beautiful couple and so much in love," while another penned: "Couple goals [heart-eye] love you both so much."

A third chimed in: "You both are GOLD... Have a lovely day!" and a fourth added: "You guys are so great together!!"

© Getty Jamie and Jools tied the knot in 2000

The lovebirds have been going from strength to strength ever since they first fell in love back in the 1990s. Jamie and Jools said "I do" in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Essex, and later celebrated 23 years of marriage by renewing their vows in the Maldives in April 2023.

© Instagram The couple share five children together

Jamie and Jools had originally planned to renew their vows on the couple's milestone 20th anniversary, but the celebrity chef explained on BBC Breakfast that they had been forced to delay the wedding for three years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up, he told presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty: "I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them."

Their tropical celebration was a family affair with all five of their children flying out to support their parents. In a series of heartwarming images shared to social media, Poppy, 21, Daisy, 20, Petal, 14, Buddy, 12, and River, six, were pictured celebrating on the beach alongside Jamie and Jools.

© Getty Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

Poppy and Daisy looked stylish in bridal white midi dresses complete with ruffle straps, while Petal looked so sweet in a playful mini dress with a gorgeous, shirred waist.

Buddy and River, meanwhile, looked smart in loose white shirts and blue shorts, much like their father's Paul Smith pastel blue suit he recycled from his 2000 wedding.

Blue is also a symbolic wedding colour as it is often a big part of the 'something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue' tradition.