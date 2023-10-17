Coleen Rooney discusses 'sickening' event that almost ended her marriage with Wayne

Coleen Rooney, 37, has been open about the "ups and downs" of her marriage with footballer Wayne Rooney, 37, but they have always presented a united front.

Now, the Coleen Style Queen author has revealed that she was close to ending their relationship after some "sickening" events in 2017. Coleen spoke about the turning point in their marriage during her Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, which predominantly follows how she came to be in a court battle with Rebekah Vardy after accusing her of leaking private stories to the media.

The first one came shortly after Wayne was pulled over by police and found to be three times over the legal alcohol limit after a boozy night out in Cheshire while Coleen was on holiday with their four sons.

What's more, the car didn't belong to him – it was Laura Simpson's, a 29-year-old woman he'd met in a bar in Alderley Edge.

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Wayne supported his wife through her libel case trial

He claimed he was driving her home because she was too drunk to drive herself, but he admits in the documentary: "It doesn't look great."

According to The Sun, Wayne explained: "You know, I’m driving another girl’s car and she’s in the passenger seat, it doesn’t look great. I know what it was but I also know what it looked like.

"Yeah, [Coleen] wasn’t happy, of course she wasn’t happy, but to be honest I can’t even remember speaking to the girl in the bar, never met her before in my life. So there was never any talk of anything happening, or going to happen."

Wayne added that he came to the realisation that he could lose his wife over difficult situations such as this one. "I knew Coleen was the girl you wanted to marry, to have kids with and spend the rest of my life with.

"To put myself in a position where I can almost throw that away is so silly and stupid of me and it’s not what I want at all," he said.

© Instagram The couple discussed their relationship during her Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

Recalling her reaction at the time, Coleen said: "It was just sickening. I’ve had that feeling in my stomach a few times and I’d never wish anyone to feel that.

"You do think, 'Do I actually know this person?' when things like that happen . . . you’re not the person I married and you’re not the person I want you to be."

She adds: “Wayne wanted it all to go back to normal but it wasn’t as easy as that. I was still mad and I just didn’t know what the future was for us as a couple.

"I said to him, 'I just can’t carry on with this.'"

Are Coleen and Wayne Rooney still together?

The childhood sweethearts got engaged aged 17 and spent five years planning their dream wedding in Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy. They exchanged vows on 12 June 2008 in a celebration that was estimated to cost £5 million.

While they have overcome several hurdles in their marriage – including Wayne admitting he had visited a brothel – they have shown no signs of splitting. In fact, Wayne and Coleen admitted they have not ruled out renewing their vows again in the future.

© Instagram Coleen and Wayne share four sons

"To be honest, it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married. It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet," she told HELLO! in 2018.

