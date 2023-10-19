All about pregnant Ashley Benson's billionaire heir fiancé Brandon Davis and his star-studded past

Big things are happening for Ashley Benson, who earlier this year announced her engagement to Brandon Davis, after first starting dating in January.

Now, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, is reportedly expecting her first baby with Brandon, 44, three months after they announced their engagement in July.

Both Brandon and Ashley have become more than familiar with the spotlight over the years, but for very different reasons. Below, read everything you need to know about the actress' billionaire heir of a fiancé.

© Getty Ashley and Brandon were first romantically linked since January of this year

Who is Brandon Davis?

Brandon was born in 1979 in Buffalo New York, to mom Nancy Davis, a jewelry designer, and dad Nebil Zarif, a businessman in the oil industry and wine industry.

He has four siblings, brothers Jason and Alexander, plus half-sisters Mariella and Isabella Rickel, from his mother's second marriage to entrepreneur Ken Rickel. His brother Jason – who passed away in 2020 aged 35 from an accidental fentanyl intoxication – was an actor; among his popular roles was as the voice of Mikey Blumberg on Disney Channel cartoon Recess from 1997 to 2001.

© Getty Brandon's family – his mom and grandparents pictured above – in part inspired famous 1980s soap Dynasty

How is Brandon Davis a billionaire heir?

Brandon's grandfather, her mom's dad Marvin Davis (1925-2004), was an American industrialist and oil tycoon. He was married to Nancy's mom Barbara Levine for 53 years.

He made his fortune thanks to the The Davis Oil Company and as chair of Davis Petroleum, and he later acquired companies such as 20th Century Fox (which he later sold to Rupert Murdoch), Pebble Beach Company, the Aspen Skiing Company and even the Beverly Hills Hotel.

At the time of his death, Forbes ranked Marvin the 30th richest individual in America; he had a net worth of just shy of $6 billion.

© Getty The soon-to-be first time dad was Paris Hilton's ultimate party buddy in the early 2000s

Brandon Davis' star-studded past

As part of the inner-circle of some of Y2K's most iconic It Girls, Brandon was adjacent to some classic pop-culture moments of the early aughts.

© Getty He dated Mischa for a little over a year

During that era, the soon-to-be first time father was good friends with Paris Hilton, and the two were often spotted out at clubs and glitzy restaurants, plus he once dated The O.C. starlet Mischa Barton, from 2004 to 2005.

What does Brandon Davis do?

Between his days as a BFF to Paris, quasi-nemesis to Lindsay Lohan, and boyfriend to Mischa, and now as Ashley's fiancé, Brandon spent several years away from the spotlight.

Though it's unclear what he does for work today, in 2016, he hosted an art pop-up in Beverly Hills titled "Malpais," which showcased the work of Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.

