Taylor Swift may be fiercely private about her dating life – at least during the six years she was with Joe Alwyn – but her new beau Travis Kelce has no issue showing his girl off.

The new It Couple have taken Hollywood, and beyond, by storm since they seemingly hard-launched their relationship earlier this month when Taylor attended Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead station – and ever since, fans have become more obsessed with each passing day.

Over the weekend, the two went viral for the millionth time since the start of their romance when they were spotted walking hand in hand, not once, but twice, in New York City, and fans were left obsessing over a particular instance when the Chiefs tight-end shielded the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker as they stepped out of the car.

The subtle PDA moment has since been analyzed and even reenacted on social media, and on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's latest New Heights podcast episode, they discussed a TikToker's video impersonating one of Taylor's bodyguards accusing him of shoving him out of the way.

"Solid stuff," Travis joked in response, prompting his brother to ask: "Did you get any pushback from the actual security guards about pushing them out of the way?"

"Pushing them out of the way?!" Travis exclaimed in turn, adding: "I didn't push him, I placed my hand on the gentleman's hand to let him know that I was behind him."

He noted: "If I would have pushed him, he would have, he probably would have turned around and tased me," and maintained: "That didn't get security to say anything about it."

He went on to describe Taylor's security team as "great people," after which his brother joked if he might be joining their team soon, asking: "Do you feel like you're a security guard when you're with Taylor?"

© Gotham The two arrived hand in hand for SNL's premiere after party on October 15

Travis candidly replied: "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having a sense of like, 'I'm a man in this situation,' I'm protective," adding: "You always gotta have that feeling or that self awareness."

© Gotham The two were spotted having dinner at The Waverly Inn in the West Village the following night

The viral moment in question came on Saturday, when Travis and Taylor made a surprise appearance at both Saturday Night Live – with cameos and all – and at the after party, which was held at Catch Steak.

Their appearance – and all the hand-holding – has left fans in a tizzy, prompting hundreds of fan edits across TikTok, and leaving fans commenting things like: "He's a gentleman, love it," and: "I love that they are talking about it and owning it," referring to the podcast episode, plus: "He's wonderful! He's doing what a lovely boyfriend does," as well as: "Travis is a class act."

