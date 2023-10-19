Blake Shelton's words leave Gwen Stefani in tears during emotional family appearance – best moments in photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were the ultimate power couple on Thursday, October 19 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Walk of Fame when the No Doubt frontwoman finally received her coveted star.

The 54-year-old singer-songwriter was honored with a star of her own, just five months after her husband, 47, received his own star.

© Getty Images Blake paid tribute to Gwen at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

They were joined by Gwen's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and nine-year-old Apollo, plus other members of her family, her managers and record company execs Jimmy Iovine, Irving Azoff, and fellow The Voice judge Reba McEntire.

At the ceremony, Jimmy and Irving saluted Gwen with speeches that paid tribute to her immense talent, but Blake truly let the waterworks flow with his own dedication. Watch the speech below…

WATCH: Blake Shelton's tear-jerking Walk of Fame speech for Gwen Stefani

"The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014," he started. "She wasn't like any famous person I ever met before."

Blake used his entire speech to gush about his wife's skills as a mother, saying that she was the best mom she could be to her three loving sons, who proudly watched from the sidelines.

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in this world," he said of their first ever interaction on The Voice. "That was her number one job. And now standing here, almost ten years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life."

© Getty Images His speech, in which he gushed about her motherhood, left the punk-pop singer in tears

The entire exchange proved to be quite emotional for Gwen, who couldn't hold back her tears as her husband of two years continued to praise her work ethic and stated his pride in her receiving a star for what he called her "side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world."

He continued: "What makes me happiest for Gwen, though, is that this all started with a song she wrote. Songwriting is her favorite thing to do. And she happens to be exceptionally talented at it."

Gwen gave her husband the biggest hug and audibly said "I love you" into his ear, and when she took to the podium for her own speech, took the time to thank her family and acknowledge her journey.

© Getty Images Her entire family, including her parents and three sons, were in attendance

She spoke directly to Jimmy as well about how he helped launch her career, even specifically citing one instance when he persuaded her to record a song with an unidentified rapper just nine weeks after giving birth to Kingston, and it turned out to be Akon, with whom she recorded the hit song "Sweet Escape."

The "Hollaback Girl" singer also shouted out her fans, saying: "Honestly, every single person that listened to my music all these years, I would not be here without you guys. It's been a beautiful exchange of love."

© Getty Images Studio execs and managers tied to Gwen's success were also present

Her star was then unveiled in grand fashion to enthusiastically cheering and applauding crowds. It was followed then by photos with her family and friends, with her three sons joining her and their step-dad Blake. The boys were dressed sharply in black suits, with Kingston's girlfriend Lola joining them as well.

