Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to spend time apart as singer makes announcement about tour

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are no strangers to juggling their family life and busy careers, and now the couple are set to spend more time apart after an announcement on social media.

The country music star - who left The Voice after 23 seasons - lit up his Instagram feed with a message that got fans excited.

Blake revealed his Back to the Honkey Tonk Tour would be returning in 2024.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani goes incognito for life on the farm

Alongside a promotional photo for the musical extravaganza, he wrote: "We're going #BackToTheHonkyTonk in 2024!!! Looking forward to hitting the road again with my friends @kubotausa and bringing @dustinlynchmusic and @emilyann_music out for the fun."

He added: "Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 27 and November 3rd. Register for exclusive presale access at blakeshelton.com. See y'all soon."

Fans flooded him with comments about the new dates and shared their joy that Blake will be performing in a city near them.

"Thank you for finally making my dreams come true see you in Edmonton, CA," wrote one, as another added: "Thanks for adding California to your tour," and a third quipped: "IM SO EXCITED!!!!"

© Getty Gwen shares her three sons with her ex Gavin Rossdale

While they were thrilled at the news, it will mean that Blake will be away from his wife and her three sons, Apollo, nine, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17.

They may not have children together, but Blake takes his role as a stepfather very seriously.

© Getty The celebrity couple met on The Voice

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

But Blake is thankful to have the perfect role model to follow. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.

© Getty Blake says he loves being a stepfather to Gwen's children

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Gwen and Blake split their time between their beautiful home in Los Angeles and their fun-filled ranch in Oklahoma.In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Blake spoke about how his stepsons adjusted to life in the country.

© Getty Images Blake says he can't imagine his life without his stepkids

"The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?'" he said of Zuma and Kingston. "I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

That has all changed now, and if Gwen and Blake's Instagram feeds are anything to go by, the boys are hands on at the Oklahoma farm - as is their mom.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.