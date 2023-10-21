Shania Twain's incredible throwback photos have fans in awe - see shocked comments

Shania Twain shocked fans with throwback photos in response to a viral TikTok trend, which has people using artificial intelligence to create ‘90s yearbook photos of themselves.

The queen of country pop posted to Instagram a series of photos of herself from that period that look like they came right out of the trend as well. She captioned the photo: “The #aiyearbook trend... but it's just actual photos of me” with a laugh emoji at the end.

The retro photos of Shania portray her wearing stylish clothes from the ‘90s against a blurry, velvety blue background as if it were school picture day.

In one photo she wore stonewashed blue jeans and a blue turtleneck with her hair in a high ponytail on a light blue velvet blanket, with a chocolate brown lipstick.

The second saw her holding a guitar, wearing a rich red velvet top with a black leather waistcoat. The look was paired with a warm red lipstick, chandelier earrings and tousled hair.

She opted for a cleaner look in the third photo, wearing a white top off the shoulders as she held her knees, covered in a pair of khaki colored trousers. She wore a clean shiny lipgloss and her hair in neat waves.

Another iconic photo saw Shania stun in purple, as she showed off her flat stomach in a purple jumper and skirt, teamed with a purple bandana.

The photos were a fun retrospective of the best of ‘90s style, with many trends like rich chocolate lipsticks and velvet tops having made a big comeback over the past few years.

Needless to say fans loved the iconic response to the trend. One person said: “Shania wins. Everyone go home now”, which another person agreed with by saying: “Instagram wasn’t ready for this post. Shania wins the crown.”

“Best take on this there is and will be”, another fan exclaimed. One person reminisced: “Wonderful picture those were the days. Stay young forever my queen”.