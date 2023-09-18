Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud shows support for famous wife while away from home

The "You're Still the One" singer returned to the Queen of Me Tour last week

Shania Twain is back on the road once again, having kicked off the second leg of the Queen of Me Tour on September 14 with a show in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Canadian singer, 58, has been joined throughout it all by her adorable pets and her doting husband, Nestlé exec Frédéric Thiébaud.

The 53-year-old entrepreneur is ever the supportive husband on the road, and has often captured some jaw-dropping snapshots of his wife mid performance.

VIDEO: Shania Twain and rarely-seen husband Frederic are 'couple goals' in new video

He took to his Instagram Stories to share the most heartwarming glimpse of life backstage with Shania while she was getting ready to perform in London.

Frédéric posted an impossibly cute photo of their dog, the pomeranian Camper, who is often on the road with them as well. Camper was caught lying on the floor ahead of his mom's appearance on stage at what looked to be the O2 Arena.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, rarely shy away from doting on each other, with Frédéric delighting fans with a sweet tribute to Shania on her birthday this August.

© Instagram Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of her tour

"Happy birthday to the kindest, smartest, most beautiful human being I know. I love you deeply," he wrote alongside a photo of her in a red top and scores of necklaces.

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker reacted with a slew of heart emojis, while many fans shared their own birthday wishes for her, with one even gushing she was the "most beautiful of the world!"

MORE: Shania Twain on posing nude at 58 and why 'menopause was a very good thing for me'

Shania and Frédéric tied the knot on January 1, 2011, having found love with each other when their worlds collided in an unexpected way, as it was revealed her now ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange was having an affair with Frédéric's then wife and Shania's assistant-cum-best friend Marie-Anne.

© Instagram/Frédéric Thiébaud Frédéric has captured some memorable images of his wife while on tour

However, the couple has since settled into a loving relationship. In an interview with The Guardian, Shania affirmed: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships."

MORE: Shania Twain and rarely-seen husband are 'couple goals' in new video

She asserted that she found her desire for more with her now-husband, adding: "Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference."

© Getty Images The couple have been incredibly supportive of each other throughout their decade-long marriage

When asked if she felt they had come out of the experience stronger, she said: "Absolutely. We are happier individuals, even without each other. We are way more confident in our own selves."

MORE: Shania Twain gets candid about embracing 'curves', shares powerful statement

Meanwhile, Shania's current tour, on which Frédéric has been her biggest cheerleader, has resumed for a two week set of shows in Europe before taking another break till October 12, when it returns to North America.

© Getty Images "We are happier individuals, even without each other. We are way more confident in our own selves."

After another month of shows in the States and Canada, the follow-up to her hit Let's Go! Las Vegas residency, finally concludes on November 14 in Vancouver.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.