Shania Twain rocks fishnets in daring high-slit moment for latest Queen of Me concert

Shania Twain has made her return to the stage for the remainder of her Queen of Me Tour, and of course she came back with a bang!

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer kicked off her highly-anticipated tour back on April 28th in Spokane, Washington, and from her stops across the US and Europe, she has not held back in the fashion department.

Though she took a much-deserved break towards the end of the summer, now that she is back, so is her fashion, and the latest does not disappoint.

Shania took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few snaps from her latest concert, which took place at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the photos, taken by none other than her husband Frédéric Thiébaud of course, the performer is rocking quite the eclectic look, a strapless dress with a belted neckline in a green and yellow leopard print, featuring an impossibly high-slit which made way for Shania to show off her fishnet-clad legs.

Though the star has often been favoring colorful wigs as of late, for this look she opted to style her hair in tight, voluminous curls, and further accessorized with layered gold necklaces and bracelets, a bold red lip, and black knee-high boots.

"A fabulous weekend in Glasgow," Shania wrote in her caption alongside a red heart and fire emoji, adding: "I loved every minute with you all – Thank you!!"

She continued: "Final week of the UK & Ireland shows kicks off tomorrow… Manchester, are you ready to put some Up! in your Giddy??"

© Getty Shania has put on some showstopping looks while on tour

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and leave behind plenty of compliments for Shania, with one of her followers writing: "Thank you Shania you didn't disappoint once again. Hope you return to Glasgow soon. You are an absolute legend, fantastic show you put on," as others followed suit with: "Shania is Shania... forever!!!" and: "You're the cutest human on Earth I don't make the rules," as well as: "Stunning as always!"

Shania's next concert is on Monday, September 25 in Manchester, followed by concerts in Birmingham and Leeds, after which she will head back to the states for a week-long residency in Austin, Texas.

