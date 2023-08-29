Shania Twain is a birthday bombshell in plunging zip-up top

Shania Twain celebrated her 58th birthday on Monday, sharing a sensational throwback photo to celebrate the occasion.

The star took to Instagram Stories to repost the daring photo, which was part of a collage of photos of her created by a fan in honor of her birthday. The central pic saw Shania rock a plunging zip-up outfit, which made the most of her impressive figure.

Other photos saw the 58-year-old dance in a crop top and throw her hands above her head in jubilation.

Shania's fan captioned the photo: "Birthday Queen," and was clearly delighted when the Come On Over singer posted his creation, resharing her post on his own account. Shania commented heart emojis on the image too, with her other fans equally wowed.

"This is the best," one commented, while another wrote: "Beautiful perfect Queen."

Clearly touched by her fan's devotion, Shania posted an emotional message to her fans in celebration of her birthday, referencing her megahit, You're Still The One.

Alongside a video of her playing the song, Shania wrote: "Today I’m celebrating another trip around the sun. I’m so grateful for a wonderful year and excited for what’s ahead. This song becomes more and more about me and you guys - still together and still going strong! Happy Birthday to me and lots of good health and happiness to you all (and thank you for all the birthday messages already). I love you."

© Getty Shania Twain thanked her fans for years of support

Delighted by her tribute to them, fan comments flooded in. "We are so blessed to have you in our lives Shania, we love you!" one follower gushed, while another commented: "You and your music have always been so special to me."

It was a weekend of double celebrations for Shania, because as well as her birthday, the star released a special edition of her hit 1997 album, Come On Over.

"Here I am, 25 years later enjoying this opportunity to reflect and celebrate. Come On Over: Diamond Edition," she wrote alongside a throwback video of herself talking about reminiscing on the album.

© Getty Shania Twain celebrated her 58th birthday in August

Of course, Shania's fans were thrilled by the new edition of her iconic album, writing: "I’ve loved watching every step of the way! What a spectacular career you’ve had," and: "You have had an amazing career!! Great work."

Indeed, Shania's career continues to progress, with her latest song, Unhealthy, a collaboration with UK popstar Anne-Marie delighting fans as much as the Come On Over album, with the video seeing Shania pay homage to her country roots in cowboy boots and Stetsons.

Here's to many more years of incredible music!

