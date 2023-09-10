Shania Twain is a bombshell in sheer bodysuit and insane feathered boots

The award-winning singer is getting ready to go back on her Queen of Me tour

Shania Twain has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks during a much-deserved break from her Queen of Me tour.

But now, the award-winning country star is gearing up to leave home and go back on the road as she counts down the days until kicking off the shows once again.

And in anticipation of her upcoming concerts, the country star took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her previous shows, showing her doing some impressive leg kicks while on stage.

The leading photo shows Shania, 58, rocking a sheer bodysuit teamed with some head-turning feathered cowboy boots and a cape.

In the caption, she wrote: "ONE WEEK until we're back on the #QueenOfMeTour AND I am soooooo ready to get back on the road and see your faces! I’m having to high kick at home while I’m making a tea or cleaning out the horses just to stay this flexible."

Throughout her tour, Shania's devoted husband, Frederic Thiebaud, has been by her side, attending most of the shows and capturing the moments on social media - impressing fans with his photography skills in the process.

Shania and Frederic got married back in 2011 on New Year's Day, and have been blissfully happy ever since.

© Getty Shania Twain is an incredible performer

The couple have had quite the love story too, and while they are private about their marriage, the reason they found each other is well known to many, and just like something out of a film.

Shania and Frederic first got together in 2010 after the star's divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife.

© Getty Images The star is preparing to go back on the road for her Queen of Me tour

They eventually married in 2011, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28. The hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another.

While she's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, the singer previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

Shania Twain likes to mix up her outfit looks on tour

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said.

The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud - who was then married to Frederic.

Shania shares son Eja Lange with her ex-husband, and Frederic is father to daughter Johanna, who he shares with Marie-Anne. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

