Simone Biles details heartbreaking reality of long-distance marriage with NFL player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles revealed the heartbreaking reality of her long-distance marriage to NFL star Jonathan Owens, as she shared a photo of her beau in an Instagram story.

© @simonebiles Instagram Simone Biles shared a photo of her Green Bay Packers beau

The photo saw Jonathan looking laidback as he sat outdoors on a rattan chair with a mimosa in hand and a dog hiding underneath the seat. She captioned the photo: “Miss you” with a puppy dog eyes emoji and a brown heart.

© Instagram The NFL player proposed in 2022

The sporty duo got married in April this year after three years of dating. They originally met on dating app Raya after Simon announced the end of her three year relationship with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr.

Simone shared photos of her and Jonathan tying the knot in a courthouse wedding in April, before having a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their family and friends in May.

The Olympian’s husband signed for the Green Bay Packers as a strong safety in May this year, which meant the couple had to go long distance just weeks after getting married.

Although the gymnast clearly misses her husband, starting their marriage long-distance has meant that when they are together, it means even more than before.

WATCH: Simone Biles perform the Yurchenko double pike

Simone revealed to Hoda Kotb in an interview on the Today Show that the couple “cherish the moments that we get together.” She added that Jonathan is “doing great out in Green Bay.”

"At least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It's been nice."

Meanwhile Simone became the most decorated US gymnast in world championships history as she received her eight national title at the US Gymnastics Championships.

She told USA Today she wanted to start celebrating the moment, as “whenever I won those titles back in the day, we were focusing on the next thing. What’s next? … We never got to settle in and celebrate that."