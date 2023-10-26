Vernon Kay faces disappointing news following major celebration with wife Tess Daly

Vernon Kay was recently over the moon with his wife Tess Daly as the pair marked his 100th show on BBC Radio 2 after he took over from the legendary Ken Bruce earlier in the year.

However, Vernon has now been faced with a bit of disappointing news as ratings figures have revealed that the show has dropped over a million listeners since he stepped in. However, he can still be quietly confident with his performance, as he regularly pulls in 6.9 million listeners, making his show the most popular radio show in the UK.

The father-of-two has also received the backing from the BBC's chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, who told the corporation: "Radio 2 continues to be the country's most popular station and I'm delighted with the flying start Vernon Kay has made to mid-mornings as the UK's biggest radio show, bringing his warmth, energy and charisma to listeners up and down the country."

Vernon and Tess headed out to a restaurant last week to celebrate the radio presenter's milestone moment. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter looked as ravishing as ever in a slinky off-the-shoulder dress, while Vernon opted for a casual short-sleeved black shirt.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon recently went out to celebrate

Tess had been enjoying a cocktail before the photo with an empty glass sitting near her, and a few glasses of water were also spread out in front of the couple, with a wide range of bottled beverages in the background of the photo.

In a short caption, the star shared: "Congrats on 100 shows to @vernonkay @bbcradio2," alongside an applauding emoji, and her followers were quick to praise Vernon.

© BBC The presenter hosts the most popular radio show in the country

One penned: "I agree Vernon is like a breathe of fresh air, people saying he wouldn't be able to live up to Ken Bruce, I'm sorry but he's so funny and charismatic. I just love him," while a second added: "I nearly cried when you all did your congratulations on the radio especially his Dads. Definitely filled Ken's shoes and more!"

A third posted: "A breath of fresh air in a morning needs to be on air longer," while a fourth commented: "You are a complete legend @vernonkay. We love you and look forward to brightening our mornings week day. Keep doing what you're doing."

Vernon's first show was back in May

Vernon was confirmed as Ken's replacement back in February, and at the time, he shared: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I've got to know over the last 18 months. It's a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can't wait to start."