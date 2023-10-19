Strictly's Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay inundated with support as they celebrate major news

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay found a reason to celebrate shortly after their eldest daughter, Phoebe, 19, headed off to university, prompting them to enjoy a romantic celebration together.

Tess shared a sweet photo from inside a restaurant with the couple sat together at a wooden table and both smiling as Vernon marked his 100th show presenting on BBC Radio 2 after he took over from Ken Bruce earlier in the year. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter looked as ravishing as ever in a slinky off-the-shoulder dress, while Vernon opted for a casual short-sleeved black shirt.

Tess had been enjoying a cocktail before the photo with an empty glass sitting near her, and a few glasses of water were also spread out in front of the couple, with a wide range of bottled beverages in the background of the photo.

In a short caption, Tess shared: "Congrats on 100 shows to @vernonkay @bbcradio2," alongside an applauding emoji, and her followers were quick to praise Vernon.

© Instagram Tess and Vernon enjoyed a night out together

One penned: "I agree Vernon is like a breathe of fresh air, people saying he wouldn't be able to live up to Ken Bruce, I'm sorry but he's so funny and charismatic. I just love him," while a second added: "I nearly cried when you all did your congratulations on the radio especially his Dads. Definitely filled Ken’s shoes and more!"

A third posted: "A breath of fresh air in a morning needs to be on air longer," while a fourth commented: "You are a complete legend @vernonkay. We love you and look forward to brightening our mornings week day. Keep doing what you're doing," and a fifth shared how much they loved Tess' dress, as they enthused: "Beautiful dress Tess. I wore this to my friends 50th at the weekend and felt fabulous."

© Instagram Tes was so proud of her husband

This celebration comes just a month after the couple had another reason to celebrate as they marked their 20th anniversary. For the occasion, Tess took to Instagram to upload a series of throwback images from their wedding day and a more recent one featuring a candle shaped like the number 20.

"Cannot believe it's 20 years ago today! [heart emojis] always @vernonkay," she gushed in the caption. Meanwhile, Vernon added his own post and shared a snap from their special day alongside the caption: "20yrs!! [heart emojis]."

© Getty The couple married in 2003

Tess and Vernon started dating in 2001 when he was a host on T4, and they tied the knot two years later at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown.

Upon seeing Tess' sweet tribute, celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment. Mollie King wrote: "Huge congrats!! Happy anniversary." Amy Dowden added: "Congratulations." Kym Marsh said: "Congrats to you both you beautiful pair."

© BBC Tess is currently on screens presenting Strictly

Many were quick to notice that the couple had barely aged a day! "Happy anniversary, you two looks absolutely gorgeous now and then," remarked Strictly's Carlos Gu, while a fan commented: "And neither of you have aged a day." Another post read: "You both look exactly the same! Congrats! (on the anniversary, and the not aging) X."

