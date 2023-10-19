Jenna Bush Hager makes surprise health confession in poignant conversation live on Today Show – details

Jenna Bush Hager is ready to own up to what women's health looks like in her 40s, with the help of her co-star Hoda Kotb and Today Show contributor Maria Shriver.

The three women sat down on October 19th for the latest installment of 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, which they dedicated to all things women's health, menopause, and breaking the stigma around speaking openly on changing health.

They were later joined by doctors, health experts, fans with burning questions, and even Maria's daughters Christina and Katherine, who opened up about their own changing health in their 30s.

Kicking off the special "owning your health" segment on 4th Hour, Jenna declared that it "feels powerful" to own your health at all ages, and that having conversations with friends, moms, daughters, and on a public stage "makes women not feel alone."

The Today host was unafraid to get candid about her relationship with health and struggles with women's health particularly, sharing that she doesn't have a specific doctor that she goes to, but rather she relies on her OB/GYN for maintaining her health in check.

She was also transparent about how much her relationship with her health – and upkeeping it – has changed since welcoming her three kids, Mila, ten, Poppy, seven, and Hal, four, who she shares with husband Henry Hager.

"What happens when you have young kids," she said, noting to Hoda Kotb: "And we've both done this," before continuing: "We've canceled anything for ourselves and put them over us, and maybe it's time to say, 'I'm just as important.'"

Hoda quickly concurred, adding that she needs to prioritize herself and her health because she feels "like I'm not a good mom" when she's not taking care of herself.

© Instagram Jenna has three kids with her husband Henry

After the poignant segment was aired, and shared on 4th Hour's Instagram page, fans were quick to take to the comments section and express their appreciation over the host's candidness over what they felt is not talked about nearly enough.

"Awesome! No one talks about this until there's an issue. Thank you!!" one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "Thanks for this, excited to be discussing such important topics that affect women of all ages," and: "Yes! Good for y'all! I'm here for it" as well as: "This is so enlightening," plus another fan also wrote: "Yayyyyy. Let's help each other! Spread awareness."

