Willow Smith promises to spill the tea very soon in aftermath of Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage, family revelations

The Whip My Hair hitmaker is a star in her own right

Willow and her mom Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
Willow Smith has been taking part in a question and answer session on social media this week, and has had a lot to say! 

Most recently, the Whip My Hair hitmaker promised that tea would be spilled soon, after being asked about her new music. 

The Hollywood scion — who turns 23 next week — asked fans whether they were ready for some new music, and replied to several responses on her Stories. 

One of these responses read: "Yes omg spill something," to which she replied: "Tea will be spilt in a couple of days," alongside a devil face emoji. 

It could well be that Willow will release news of her new songs to mark her 23rd birthday, which falls on October 31. 

Willow Smith is promising to spill tea soon!
In another Q and A response, Willow replied to a fan who had asked her if she had any advice for an aspiring songwriter. 

"Write as much as possible, don't judge yourself. Listen to as much sophisticated music as possible," she wrote. Willow seemingly teased new music earlier this week, when she posted another cryptic message on social media - this time consisting of a video focusing on her face close up, which was accompanied by quotes. 

Photo shared by Jada Pinkett-Smith on Instagram August 2023 posing by the beach with her husband Will Smith, stepson Trey Smith, and kids Jaden and Willow Smith© Instagram
Willow Smith's famous family have been making headlines following on from Jada Pinkett Smith's book, Worthy

It read: "I think solitude can be scary sometimes. There is so much space to remember and reflect on things that may be really painful for us. But in my experience, when we open ourselves up to this specific flavour of groundlessness we begin to see the inner workings of our minds and hearts in so many beautiful ways that allow us to interact with life with more honesty and presence. 

"Solitude then can become one of our biggest teachers and tools if we truly want to know ourselves completely." 

Photo shared by the Pratt Library in Baltimore of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their kids Trey, Willow and Jaden at Jada's book tour for her memoir Worthy© Pratt Library / X
Willow has been supportive of her mom's book

The video was then captioned on Instagram with the words: "Keep your third eye peeled." Many followers guessed that this footage hinted at a new album release. "New album?" one simply wrote, while another commented: "Think there will be a new album." A third added: "Willow are you making a new album?" 

The footage is Willow's first post on social media since the release of her mom Jada Pinkett Smith's tell-all book, Worthy. Worthy is chock full of family secrets, including the internet-breaking revelation that Jada and Will have been separated since 2016. 

Willow Smitharrives at the Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
The talented singer is a star in her own right

Willow was very supportive of her mom's book, with Jada shining a light on Willow's maturity last week. The proud mom opened up about her daughter's reaction to her book, telling InStyle: "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that. 

She went on to say that Willow couldn't wait to finish reading the book, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

