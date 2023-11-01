Willow Smith's feisty response to dad Will Smith's gushing birthday tribute revealed

Willow Smith turned 23 on October 31, and celebrated her big day with her loved ones, who all shared birthday messages dedicated to the singer on social media.

When it came to Will Smith's tribute, the Whip My Hair hitmaker had quite the surprising reaction too!

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of himself posing on a boat with his youngest child. He had added the text 'Being a girl dad,' on top of the picture, and in the caption, he wrote: "Wouldn’t have it any other way. Love you, Bean. Happy Bday!"

Willow replied: "Ahahaha!! 'Oh yeah it’s worth it… if you’re strong enough.'" Willow's mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, had also paid tribute to the birthday girl on her own social media platforms.

The Worthy author took to Instagram to share a montage featuring a selection of videos of Willow taken from over the years.

The majority of the clips focused on Willow performing on stage, which fitted in nicely considering the talented singer will be releasing a new single on November 3.

In the caption, the proud mom wrote: "Happy Willoween!!! i love you i love you and i love you. Happy birthday my baby girl." Jada shares Willow, along with 25-year-old Jaden, with Will.

© Bryan Bedder Willow Smith turned 23 on October 31

Will is also dad to 30-year-old Trey, who he shares with ex Sheree Zampino. The Smith family have seen themselves at the center of many news headlines over the past few weeks following on from Jada's tell-all memoir, Worthy.

The book left fans open-mouthed as the star made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and Will were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

Having said that, Will and Jada are still incredibly close, and the actor has been very supportive of the Red Table Talks star following the release of her book, even attending book signing events with the rest of the family.

© Pratt Library / X Willow has a close relationship with her famous family

Family drama aside, Willow has had an eventful year of her own, which included performing at Coachella back in April.

The performance made her proud dad well up with pride, in footage shared by the actor online. In just two days time, meanwhile, Willow will be releasing a brand new single after weeks of speculation from fans.

© Instagram Willow with her siblings and famous parents

The star shared the news of her new much-anticipated single on Saturday, which will be released on November 3. The talented singer made the announcement alongside a series of photos featuring her and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin, who has been working with her on the song.

One of the pictures saw Willow and Eddie sunbathing outside on the grass, with the 22-year-old looking stylish in a black string bikini top and oversized shades.

© Getty Images Willow is releasing a new single on November 3

In the caption, Willow paid tribute to Eddie, writing: "BIG GRATITUDE to @eddiebenjamin for putting up with my shenanigans while masterfully playing damn near every instrument in the studio as you can see we had way too much fun making this track & I can’t wait for you all to transcend this earthly plane while listening … I know we did. Nov 3."

Willow also shared footage of herself recording the new single in her home studio in Malibu over the past few weeks, telling fans that it was something to tie them over until next week's song release.

