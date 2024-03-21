Willow Smith makes surprise appearance that leaves fans in a frenzy

Willow Smith is already reveling in the increased attention she has received from the release of her newest single, "Symptom of Life," last week.

The singer-songwriter, 23, left fans even more enthused about her musical talents with a surprise appearance at the Le Baiser Salé Jazz Club in Paris on Wednesday.

While Willow was there to catch some sultry jazz tunes for herself, she described it as having turned into an "impromptu jam sesh," comprising of the rest of the band providing the tunes while Willow riffed to it on the mic.

Some of the musicians who were at the venue shared their adoration for the singer adding to the atmosphere of the space, leaving responses to her videos from the night like: "Hey Willow it was great to make some music together," and: "Pleasure to share some music with you @willowsmith, your talent enlightened the whole venue yesterday night. Thanks!"

Fans were left entranced by Willow's vocals, sharing comments like: "Imagine going to the Jazz bar and Willow shows up – I'm DONE!" and: "I love that she looks like she's having the most fun of her life <3 that shi is wholesome and priceless," as well as: "I woulda chopped off my right arm to be in that room."

"Symptom of Life" was released on March 12, Willow's first single of 2024 and the follow-up to her equally jazz-inspired single "Alone" from November, although it is unclear if they're both standalone releases or will lead into the singer's sixth studio album.

Willow described the song as being inspired by nature and her surroundings, and alongside the song's visual, she penned on Instagram: "This visual is for all the beautiful people who have ever gone into nature with their friends & been guided to a deeper understanding of life together by plant medicine.

"I hope this song and visual can bring catharsis to anyone who experiences them," she concluded, calling it in a separate video her "devotion to the wholeness of life."

© Getty Images Willow has been singing since she was a pre-teen, making her debut with "Whip My Hair" in 2011

Her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith quickly took to their social media platforms to share their pride in their youngest, who was the latest in the family to take on the musical precedent established by her parents and older brother Jaden.

Will posted a snippet from Willow's video and lovingly used her nickname, Bean, writing: "Go 'head, Bean!! Yall go peep @willowsmith's new track, 'Symptom Of Life'."

Jada similarly shared a glimpse of the track and penned for her daughter: "'symptom of life' OUT NOW! Congrats Willow!! You've worked soooo hard to become the artist you've always dreamed to be since you were a little girl.

"It's been inspiring and an honor to watch your journey all the way through! I love you."

© Instagram The singer became the first of her family to reach a billion streams with one song on Spotify, which Will celebrated

Back in February, Willow also became the first in her family of musicians to hit a billion streams on Spotify with one of her songs, 2015's "Wait a Minute!" initially a track that received little notice before going viral on TikTok twice through dance challenges.

