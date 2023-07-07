Taylor Swift breaks silence on dating rumors with Fourth of July pictures featuring Selena Gomez, Haim

Taylor Swift is no longer holding her peace! The superstar has never confirmed her split from Matty Healy – or even Joe Alyn for that fact – but on Friday July 7 she revealed she is an "independent girlie" as she shared how she spent her Fourth July.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," wrote the 33-year-old singer, referencing that the majority of the women in the picture are single.

In the pictures were Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness, who all posed in swimwear as they partied at Taylor's Rhode Island home.

© Taylor Swift

"Single summer never looked so good," added Este, reharing the post on her own Instagram account. Alongside the group picture of the girls were polaroids taken inside the kitchen that show the girls hugging each other, eating rocket popsicles, and appearing to have a dance party as they used wooden spoons as microphones.

It's been seven years since Taylor last shared pictures of her Fourth of July party which she has held every year at the coastal home since at least 2013.

The 2016 party remains iconic for the pictures of her squad partying together in the sunshine, and pictures of then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston wearing a 'I Heart TS' tank.

© Taylor Swift

The new post comes hours after Taylor released the long-awaited album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of the original first released back in 2010. The new version of the album, released so that Taylor can own the rights to her own songs, includes six new songs 'from the Vaults', including one which fans believe may be about Taylor’s friend, Emma Stone.

'When Emma Falls in Love' is a song from Taylor’s perspective, where she sings about a friend and how nice it is to see her fall in love.

"When Emma falls in love/ She paces the floor/ Closes the blinds and locks the door/ When Emma falls in love/ She calls up her mom/ Jokes about the ways that this one could go wrong/ She waits and takes her time/ ‘Cause little Miss Sunshine always thinks it’s gonna rain," the lyrics partly read.

"And she's so New York when she's in LA/ She won't lose herself in love the way I did/ 'Cause she'll call you out, she'll put you in your place/ When Emma falls in love, I'm learning."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift performs onstage

The re-records come because Taylor does not own the masters for her first six albums after her former record label sold them to Scooter Braun, but she does own the publishing rights.

That means she legally owns the lyrics and can do whatever she wants - including re-record the songs for new albums, known as Taylor's Version. So far she has re-released Fearless, Speak Now and Red; her debut album Taylor Swift, 1989, and Reputation are still to be released.