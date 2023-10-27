Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves shock fans as they ride bikes pantless in new video

Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey have decided to ditch convention – and pants – in the announcement of their newest venture: Pantalones Organic Tequila.

This week marked the couple's reveal of their jointly-curated tequila brand. Making a splash, their introduction was anything but typical.

It came via a playful video showcasing the duo zipping through an agave field on motorcycles, and yes, missing a vital piece of clothing – their pants.

The opening of the video sets the tone as Matthew ponderously inquires: “When did tequila stop being tequila?” to which Camila spiritedly replies, “Right? Where’s the fun?”

While both look effortlessly cool with matching aviator sunglasses and button-down shirts, a subsequent shot humorously and tastefully blurs out the lower half of their bodies. Evidently, their apparel choice (or lack thereof) was a whimsical nod to the brand's name – "Pantalones", Spanish for pants.

As they ride away, side by side, the scene switches to a toast celebrating their new endeavor. The video ends with a rear view of the couple walking, with the absence of pants playfully concealed yet again.

Matthew and Camila launch their new tequila

“Please do not keep yours on,” they quip in unison, adding to the video's light-hearted theme.

Their official joint statement cheekily stated: “Pantalones Organic Tequila - the best thing we’ve made with our pants on.”

Matthew and Camila's cheeky ad

According to the press release, this novel tequila line boasts three distinct variants. The Blanco entices with "notes of honey and citrus." The Reposado, matured for nine months, offers a fruity essence with a touch of fresh oak, while the Añejo, which has been aged for 15 months, delights with rich undertones of vanilla, butterscotch, and maple.

Matthew's irreverent sense of humor, evident in the tequila promo, isn't a sudden burst of spontaneity. Earlier this month, he shed light on the roots of his comedic sensibilities on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. “My family — and part of Camila and I as well — we cherish the value of a sense of humor and comedy,” he remarked.

© Gary Miller Camila Alves McConaughey (L) and Matthew McConaughey get into the spirit at Austin City Limits

In an amusing revelation, Camila shared a tidbit about Kay McConaughey, Matthew's mother, on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast. Apparently, Kay would jovially address Camila using the names of Matthew’s former girlfriends in the initial days of their relationship. Camila fondly remembered, "All she wanted was for me to fight back, and from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship."

Further highlighting his family's inclination towards humor and bonding, Matthew added on ET Canada in September, “My family is big on rites of passage and initiation," humorously noting, "and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily."