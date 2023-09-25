Nadiya Bychkova teases exciting news with Kai Widdrington after Strictly disappointment

The Strictly Come Dancing star was not partnered up for the 2023 series

Hope is all around after Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington teased fans with the prospect of yet another UK tour.

On Sunday, Ukrainian dancer Nadiya conducted a Q&A on her Instagram story whilst she headed to Manchester from London. One fan asked: "Will you tour again? Missed you on the last UK tour," to which Nadiya cheekily replied: "You will find out soon" and tagged the couple's joint Instagram page, @nadiyaandkai, in her response.

© Instagram Nadiya hinted at some upcoming news on Sunday's Instagram story

The positive news is welcomed after the Strictly dancer took a blow this series when she wasn't paired with a celebrity partner. Having competed with multiple celebrity partners since she joined the show back in 2017, the news undoubtedly came as a shock to the professional dancer.

© Instagram Nadiya was paired with Lee Ryan, David James and Dan Walker during her time on Strictly

Kai, Nadiya's partner in dance and romance, was paired up with Angela Rippon for the 2023 series.

© Instagram The couple met during Kai's first season on Strictly in 2021

Therefore, news of the couple's tour has certainly brightened the landscape amidst the Strictly disappointment for Nadiya, though it will be difficult to match the extravagance of their recent UK tour. Fans were treated to a concoction of glitter, frills, and complex performances from the pair during the 36 shows on offer between March and May.

In Strictly fashion, viewers spun to the comments of Nadiya and Kai's Instagram post promoting their last tour. One attendee said: "Watched this show in Leicester...just wow! x" and another said: "Fab show in St Albans! Thank you!!"

The show took sparkles further south too with one fan who said: "Fabulous show in Truro last night."

Though Nadiya understandably expressed disappointment at the Strictly line-up this year, it's still smiles all round for the World Champion in '10' dance. This weekend, as the first episode of the Strictly season aired, Nadiya's followers were treated to an adorable photo of the dancer with daughter Mila at the Cry Babies VIP screening.

Even though Nadiya may not be making her usual appearance on this year's Strictly, fans will be just one step behind on her other platforms.