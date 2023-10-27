It's been a busy few weeks for Stacey Solomon, who shared the happy news that her grandmother had moved closer to her home, Pickle Cottage, and on Thursday, Stacey shared another family update.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star wrote: "Sorry I've been so quiet today, I've been settling in the newest member of the family."

Stacey's apology was posted alongside a video of herself baking a giant bread spider, before presenting it to her delighted daughter Rose. Ever the joker, Stacey named the new addition "skinny legs," asking Rose what she thought of her new friend. Watch the video below to see Rose's reaction...

Rose seemed charmed by the spider, telling her mum: "No, don't eat him," before kissing the baked good and playing all day with it, pushing it in a swing and down a slide and saying: "I love it," as she hugs the bread spider.

Another clip shows Rose fast asleep on the sofa cuddling up to Skinny Legs, with Stacey captioning the heartwarming video: "This is the story of how we are now the responsible parents of a giant bread spider. I can’t stop laughing because I’ve legitimately spent my whole day looking after Rose & her spider loaf.

"She will not let him go. I thought she’d love eating him, I was wrong. I’m petrified of the day the mould sets in and we have to say goodbye to Mr. Skinny Legs. Better start baking the next replacement.

"Oh Rose, to the moon & back baby girl. Your imagination is magic," Stacey ended her post, with her legions of loyal followers brought to tears by the sweet post.

"Oh god love her, she just had the biggest heart Stacey, I could just squeeze her and snuggle her all day! You & Joe must be sooooo PROUD of her, she’s a credit to you both," one fan gushed, while another added: "Oh my god!!!! I legit have tears watching this!!!! She’s SO adorable!!"

A third wrote: "My heart actually cannot cope," with others worrying how sad the youngster will be when the bread spider is no more.

One rushed to the comments section to suggest baking another bread spider in salt dough to make it last longer. "Make her one out of salt dough, she can then paint it and keep it," the fan wrote, with another agreeing: "I ran to the comments to say this too. Anything to save dear Rose from heartbreak."

On Friday morning Stacey revealed the spider was no more, sharing a photo of the loaf broken to bits, commenting: "This is all that remains. It was a short story but a great one. We are off out today, so hopefully Rose doesn't want to bring him."

She also thanked her followers for their suggestion of making a long-lasting Mr. Skinny Legs, saying she has ordered the ingredients. "Love you all," she signed off.

