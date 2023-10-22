Stacey Solomon flooded with support as son Leighton hits huge milepost

Stacey Solomon sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she posted an emotional family update.

Over on Instagram, the DIY queen posted a slew of heartwarming images to promote her latest clothing collection with Primark. And while Stacey appeared to relish the project, it also triggered an emotional outpouring.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash talk baby number 6

Alongside various images of her adorable brood wearing matching autumnal outfits, Stacey laid bare her feelings and shared: "I'm so proud of this year's Autumn Winter @primark.kids collection. It’s a very special one as it's Leighton's last year as of next year he will have outgrown the sizing [crying face emoji]."

She went on to say: "So lots of this collection was inspired by Leighton [teary emoji] Thank you Leighton for all of your amazing ideas over the last 3 years & I'm so glad you've loved doing it! You're amazing [black heart emoji]."

In the snapshots, Leighton, 12, looked every inch the proud big brother as he sweetly posed alongside his siblings. In one particularly heart-melting image, the youngster could be seen holding baby Belle whom Stacey welcomed at the start of 2023.

For the special photoshoot, Leighton, Rex, Rose, and baby Belle looked so sweet in their matching Fair Isle knitwear.

Stacey, who adores dressing her children in matching clothes, also shared a separate image which showed Leighton and Rex twinning in cosy cream co-ords. Rose and Belle, meanwhile, stole the limelight in their blush pink jumpers and precious tulle skirts.

© Instagram Stacey shares a close bond with her son Leighton

Awestruck fans adored Stacey's thoughtful family update, with many followers rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Gorgeous collection & gorgeous family!" gushed one fan, while another chimed in: "The way Rose looks at her brothers," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe with their three children, Rex, Belle and Rose

Sending support, a third wrote: "So so amazing Stacey [red heart] well done Leighton you've done amazing and these photos are just incredible," and a fourth commented: "Your kids look so happy - what a credit to you and Joe!"

The Loose Womenstar shares her little "pickles" with her husband, Joe Swash. The lovebirds exchanged vows in July 2022 and their fairytale wedding was picture-perfect.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe said "I do" in 2022

They exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 12, Joe's son Harry, 16, and their two young children Rex, four, and Rose, two.

The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

© Getty Images The couple delayed their nuptials

Stacey and Joe nonetheless opted to postpone their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their daughter Rose as they wanted the entire family to be present.

At the time, she told her followers: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."