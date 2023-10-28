Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos look smitten in Halloween couples costume

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pulled out all the stops with their Halloween costumes as together they paid homage to Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) for Bette Midler's Annual Hulaween Bash.

Kelly shared a photo to her Instagram story of the couple dressed up for the spooky celebrations as they both donned elaborate skeletal face makeup. Kelly wore an opulent rainbow-colored ruffle skirt. She paired the look with an elaborate floral headdress and bright pink feathers in her braided hair.

© @kellyripa Instagram Kelly and Mark, as reposted to Kelly's story

Mark wore a suit embellished with gold accents. His white shirt had a ruffled collar and he paired the look with a matching gold watch.

© Arturo Holmes Kelly and Mark looked solemn on the red carpet

As they walked the carpet together, they looked remarkably solemn as if they were in character. However in the picture on Kelly’s story, Mark put an arm around Kelly affectionately as they attended the Halloween party together.

© @kellyripa Instagram Kelly reposted pictures of the polaroids to her story

Kelly also shared a photo of a table at the event, which had polaroids of the two looking loved up together.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's home gets a Halloween transformation

Earlier this year the couple, who have been married for 27 years after meeting when they co-starred on All My Children, started working together again as Mark joined his wife as anchor on WABC's morning Live with Kelly and Mark.

Before the Riverdale actor joined the show, Kelly hosted Live with Ryan Seacrest, who decided to leave the show because he permanently lived in Los Angeles. Previous co-hosts of Live have included Michael Strahan and Regis Philbin.

Earlier this week Kelly shared photos to mark six months of working with her husband, including a photo of her holding up a t-shirt with her husband’s face on it that read: ‘I stumped Mark’ on it. The carousel showed a series of their happiest moments together on the show and she captioned it: “Celebrating my favorite co-host on National TV Talk Show Host Day! Has it really been 6 months already?!”