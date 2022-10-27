Matthew Perry makes shocking allegation against Hollywood actress The Friends alum made the stunning claim in his new memoir

Matthew Perry is opening up about his battle with addiction in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, but the former sitcom star is also detailing his romantic life, which includes relationships with A-listers like Julia Roberts, and secret dates with other Hollywood stars.

In the book, which is set to be released on Tuesday, November 1, the Friends alum, 53, writes about once going on a date with Cameron Diaz that didn't exactly end well.

Matthew Perry 'really grateful' for Jennifer Aniston's friendship during height of addiction

According to Matthew, he and Cameron, 50, were set up following her split from Justin Timberlake in 2007 after three years of dating.

He claims that Cameron got "immediately stoned" during their group dinner party and "wasn't interested in me at all," according to a story posted by the New York Post's Page Six on Wednesday.

Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden in 2015. They welcomed daughter Raddix four years later

The Odd Couple actor then writes that after he said "something witty" to Cameron during a game of Pictionary, she "accidentally" hit his face while aiming for his shoulder.

Matthew's memoir is out November 1

"Are you [explicit] kidding me?" he recalled telling her.

Matthew — who is currently 18 months sober after battling an out-of-control opioid and alcohol addiction that almost killed him — also opens about shooting Friends while struggling with his demons.

In an interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer that's set to air on Friday, he said he was "really grateful" for costar Jennifer Aniston's friendship, recalling how she confronted him and said, "We know you're drinking."

"Imagine how scary a moment that was," he admitted. "She was the one who reached out the most, you know. I'm really grateful to her for that."

The Whole Nine Yards star also delves into his brief fling with Julia Roberts, which came about after she was approached to guest in Friends' post-Super Bowl episode in 1994.

Their courtship began with daily faxes, then hours-long conversations and soon, "We were falling; I wasn't sure into what, but we were falling… I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began."

But two months later, it was over.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me," he writes. "I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts…. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

