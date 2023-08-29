GMA star Gio Benitez' husband is more famous than you'd think – inside their love story

Gio recently became a mainstay of the morning show with his promotion to GMA Weekend anchor

Gio Benitez is settling in nicely into his latest, high profile role as the anchor of Good Morning America Weekend back in May with co-anchors Janai Norman and Whit Johnson.

However, the strapping 37-year-old has been quietly winning over viewers for much longer, thanks to his tenure as the transportation correspondent on the main GMA show during the week.

Gio's personal life is also as much a part of his appeal, thanks to his role as a diligent reporter on-screen and a loving husband off-screen. Here's all you need to know about the GMA anchor's husband and his own lengthy resume…

Who is Gio Benitez' husband, Tommy DiDario?

GMA's Gio Benitez with husband Tommy DiDario

Tommy DiDario, also 37, has just as much of a presence on the internet as his husband does, if not more. The handsome TV personality has built a name for himself as a social media strategist and model.

He has also ventured into acting, making appearances in shows like Broad City, but is most notably known for his work as a correspondent on Extra and The Rachael Ray Show.

Tommy is also the host of a podcast titled I've Never Said This Before and is a fitness influencer, boasting over 244,000 followers on Instagram alone.

When did Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario meet?

It was the magic of social media that brought Gio and Tommy together, as the GMA anchor revealed that he met his future husband on Instagram in January 2015.

Of their introduction, Gio told People: "I used to be one of those guys who never really thought about marriage, and then I met Tommy.

"We're both avid users of social media, so we had a perfectly modern first meeting: on Instagram," he added. "We decided to meet for a drink and that's when we both realized this was more than a 'like' online. The chemistry was instant."

Are Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario married?

After a few months of dating, Gio popped the question to Tommy in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on September 17, 2015. They tied the knot a few months later in April, 2016 in the Cuban-American news anchor's hometown of Miami.

Tommy's sister Megs officiated the ceremony, and several of their ABC News colleagues like Sam Champion and Martha Raddatz were in attendance. Gio told People after the wedding: "It's so special to see how excited our friends and family have been about this wedding.

"It truly is a celebration of love – our own, and what love means in their own lives. We are so moved and humbled to celebrate together."

While Gio joined ABC News in 2013, he wasn't as open about his personal life till he announced his engagement in late 2015. In an ABC News segment on coming out as gay last year, he talked about his own experiences.

The two TV personalities have been married since 2016

"Just give yourself the grace of time and understand that it doesn't have to be rushed. You will know when it's time," he shared, having come out to his own family when he was 24.

