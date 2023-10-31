Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turn heads with couples costume and fans can’t get over major detail

Fans had a lot to say about Kourtney and Travis’ head-turning Halloween costume.

Channeling Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, the couple dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, with Kourtney donning the iconic red wedding dress decked in tulle layers. She wore her classic black hair in a grungey style with fake bangs and gaunt, ghostly makeup to mimic that of the goth girl. She carried a bouquet of bright red roses.

Meanwhile Travis looked just like the ghoulish ‘bio-exorcist’ Beetlejuice in the burgundy suit and wild hair. With makeup emphasising dark circles round his eyes and pale skin, fans couldn’t help but notice an important detail about the Blink-182 drummer’s costume.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian reveals spooky look into her home

Travis’s tattoos were completely covered in the photos. One fan pointed out: “It’s almost more jarring to see Trav without tattoos than to see him in the costume”.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram The duo dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

Another fan commented in shock: “Travis with No Tattoos” with a shocked emoji. Someone else added the shock of him having hair as well as part of the costume, as the drummer typically displays a bald head covered in tattoos which he usually covers with a beanie.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram The duo on a motorcycle

One fan teased: “now you've been married to each other 4 times” alluding to the couple’s multiple weddings they had in 2022. From their Las Vegas chapel ceremony, to their intimate courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara which officialised their union, and their final Portofino occasion - the duo got married three times altogether.

The musician has over 100 tattoos on his body, which he claims all have important meanings. Over 70% of his body is covered in tattoos, with him getting his first one when he was 15-years-old.

The eldest Kardashian sister is currently pregnant with the couple’s first baby together, although both of them already have children. Kourtney has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.