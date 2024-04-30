Kourtney Kardashian pays subtle tribute to husband Travis Barker in new outfit

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is happily married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as she's given fans adorable glimpses into their marital bliss.

Not content with only showing her married status through the ring on her finger, Kourtney wants her new initials - 'KB' - monogrammed on her clothes. As she received a stylish pair of new jeans from sister Kylie's new brand Khy, the 45-year-old said: "these are cute but… do you think I can get a KB instead?" as she modeled the pants.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney shows off her new jeans

She pulled on the blue, loose jeans, only wearing a bra with them as it looked like she was fresh from the shower with wet hair. The jeans had monogrammed on them the signature Kardashian 'KK', signifying Kourtney's own initials. But clearly the mom-of-four wanted the pair to reflect her newlywed life.

Kourtney has looked happier than ever as the Blink-182 drummer's wife, especially as recent parents to baby Rocky, who the couple had in November 2023. As the Kardashian sister celebrated her 45th birthday, Travis shared a number of photos of their life together with their baby - giving fans a never seen before glimpse into their roles as parents.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Barker wants to show off her new initials

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together", he wrote.

Kourtney loves being a mom

One intimate photo saw Kourtney cuddling up to Rocky in bed with a smile on her face. The couple kissed in front of a jet in another snap, with Travis holding on to Rocky. The jet had outside a tangle of silver balloon letters that were meant to spell "KOURT" but instead spelt "KORT" - a moment which Kourtney saw the funny side in.

She revealed that in preparing the cute moment, the letter "U" flew away, just leaving "KORT" behind. Still, it didn't seem to ruin her birthday as Travis shared a photo of her smiling inside the jet.

Kourtney also shares three children with ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine.