Travis Barker's net worth compared to wife Kourtney Kardashian – who's on top?

Travis Barker is one of the most accomplished musicians of the past 25 years, and is in the news now more than ever because of his famous family.

The renowned drummer, 47, is married to Kourtney Kardashian and the two are expecting their first child together, with their ups and downs frequently making headlines.

As the two gear up to experience the joys of parenthood once again, here's a look at Travis' net worth and how it compares to his wife Kourtney's…

Travis Barker net worth

Travis began his career as a drummer in the early '90s, playing with several local bands in California before joining rising rock band Blink-182 in 1998 while on tour with them.

© Getty Images Travis rose to fame as a member of the rock band Blink-182

His involvement propelled the band to the mainstream, with their two following records, Enema of the State (1999) and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001) becoming global smash hits, selling over 15 million and 14 million copies worldwide respectively.

His success with the band has continued well into the 2020s, and he has since branched out into collaborations with other musicians and released his debut solo album, Give the Drummer Some, in 2011. He also founded the record labels LaSalle Records and DTA Records, with the latter boasting Avril Lavigne on its roster.

Outside of music, he founded the clothing company Famous Stars and Straps in 1999 and has collaborated with DC Shoes and Zildjian cymbals. Travis also starred in the reality show Meet the Barkers (2005-06) with his then wife Shanna Moakler.

© Getty Images He is now an accomplished musician, with clothing lines and record labels under his belt

Thanks to his decades-long career in music and mainstream pop culture, Travis has a net worth of $50 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Travis Barker's net worth compared to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, 44, grew up the daughter of famed attorney Robert Kardashian, but rose to prominence when she starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her famous family. The show made them household names and ran from 2007-2021. They now star in Hulu's The Kardashians, which began in 2022.

She has appeared in several spin-offs, like Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kim and Kourtney Take New York while working on other family businesses, like the children's clothing boutique Smooch, the clothing line Bebe, D-A-S-H, and collaborations with PrettyLittleThing, Kylie Cosmetics, and SKIMS.

© Getty Images The Kardashian-Jenner Family in 2011

Kourtney ventured into solo entrepreneurial ventures with the launch of Poosh in 2019, a lifestyle wellness website that has since grown considerably. She also started the health supplement brand Lemme in 2022.

Taking into account her various partnerships, sponsored social media posts, and other collaborations, Kourtney's net worth surpasses that of her husband, and she is worth an estimated $65 million.

© Instagram Kourtney has established a lifestyle empire of her own independent of her famous family

Combined, Kourtney and Travis are worth over $115 million. Although the entire Kardashian-Jenner family combined is worth a whopping $2.8 billion, moguls of the reality TV industry.

