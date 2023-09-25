Kourtney Kardashian shares new photos of Travis Barker's bittersweet appearance at baby shower amid Covid battle

The Blink-182 drummer left his tour in Europe after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and made a socially distances a[[earance at his wife's baby shower

Kourtney Kardashian has seen her fair share of ups and downs during her fourth pregnancy, but with her medical emergency behind her, she is focusing on celebrating her baby boy with her loved ones.

Over the weekend, the reality star hosted a Disney-themed baby shower for her son with Travis Barker, and her husband attended the event despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 drummer shared on social media that he had tested positive for CV, just two weeks after he reunited with his band on their Rock Hard Tour after rushing home for his wife's emergency fetal surgery.

News of his diagnosis came following the band's concert in Vienna, Austria, though some weeks before their next stop in Lisbon, Portugal on October 2nd.

During the baby shower – which of course was also attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West, Kris Jenner, and others – Travis' stepdaughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Atiana de la Hoya, shared a photo of her dad and Kourtney's compromise for him to be able to join the festivities, which Kourtney reposted.

Among the hoards of Disney-themed decorations like a red apple wishing tree, Mickey Mouse balloons, and Disney-themed food buffet, Kourtney and Travis had their own set up of two chairs and an umbrella, from where Travis – masked up and with Mickey ears on his head – got to oversee the festivities while safely socially distanced.

© Instagram Travis kept a distance from the baby shower's guests

The two kept their word on staying apart from their guests, and Atiana later shared another video FaceTiming with them during dinner in the backyard, while Kourtney and Travis had their own dinner a few feet away in the pool gazebo.

It remains unclear when Kourtney's due date is, but fans have been suspecting it's coming up in late October.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney enjoyed their dinner from the gazebo

Blink-182 have scheduled concerts across the United Kingdom from October 2nd to the 22nd, when they'll perform in Las Vegas before taking a much-deserved break until their Australian leg in February.

It was at a Blink-182 concert back in June that the soon-to-be mom-of-four announced her pregnancy when she held up a sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant," a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

© Instagram Kourtney is expecting a baby boy

This is her fourth child; she shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick, who she was in an on-and-off relationship with for ten years.

Besides being a stepfather to Atiana, Travis has two kids with his ex-wife Shanna, Alabama, 17, plus son Landon, 19. Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2008.

