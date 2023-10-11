Olivia Culpo looks incredible in denim hot pants for new appearance

Olivia Culpo looked like she was fiancé Christian McCaffrey’s biggest fan as she attended the latest San Francisco 49ers game on Monday. The former Miss Universe champion, 31, shared photos looking sporty chic at California's Levi’s stadium to capture the 49ers win against the Dallas Cowboys. She captioned the photo ‘Proud’ as she recognized her football star fiancé’s achievement.

Donning a t-shirt with the running back’s face emblazoned all over, she paired the statement top with a pair of blue denim hot pants for a casual yet cute look. To complete this All-American look, she added a pair of black over-the-knee leather boots and a cool black trench coat for a touch of glamour, with a matching black purse.

She kept her jewelry simple with a pair of thick gold hoops and a pendant and completed the casual look with a slicked-back bun and classic nude makeup. Her winged eyeliner and strong eyebrow looked immaculate as she grinned from ear to ear at her fiancé’s success.

In other photos, Olivia and Christian, 27, looked over the moon as they embraced after the game. Fans of the cute couple celebrated the win and hyped up her amazing look, with Kristin Cavallari commenting “You’re the hottest”.

“No couple should be this hot. It's ridiculous”, one fan wrote. “Ur man is a beast! Great couple!” another exclaimed.

Christian proposed to Olivia in April this year after dating for four years. The couple have been going strong ever since, with Olivia attending the football star’s games. It seems Olivia might be a lucky charm, as the 49ers have won every game they’ve played so far this season.

Since their engagement earlier this year, Olivia has been planning her wedding. “I'm trying to just keep a really level head about it,” she told E! News back in August. “I'm trying to remember…yes it's going to be an event, it's going to be really over the top or whatever, but it's also about getting married and love.

"I'm trying to bring it back down to earth a little bit because I feel like it is really easy to make everything into such a big deal and lose sight of the actual importance of this and the sacred part of it all, as opposed to the showy part of it. So I'm trying to keep myself grounded in that way."