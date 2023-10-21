Olivia Culpo reveals baby plans with fiance San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo has revealed she and fiance San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey plan to expand their family as soon as possible.

The pair will be getting married in her home state of Rhode Island, and during a recent Get Ready With Me video on TikTok, Olivia, 31, admitted that she plans to "rip out my IUD '' the day after her wedding.

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” she quipped as she applied her makeup ahead of a visit to the wedding venue which she has yet to reveal.

“For a while, I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now,” she continued, before sharing: "Pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me. I got down on my hands and knees and I said, ‘God, please, show me a better way.’ I wrote down exactly what I wanted. I wrote down so many specific things.”

Speaking about their relationship on their third anniversary in June 2022, Olivia wrote: "Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive.

"I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn’t close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

"Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love," she concluded. "You are everything I ever dreamed of and more."

Olivia and fiancé Christian pictured on vacation

Christian proposed in Utah in April, dropping to one knee to propose in front of a romantic flower display. Dressed in a leg-lengthening mini dress, oversized blazer and heeled boots, the former Miss Universe star looked every inch the model as NFL player Christian asked the all-important question.

Alongside photos of the moment she said 'yes', Olivia also offered a closer look at her oval diamond trilogy ring as she rested her left hand on Christian's chest.

"Olivia Culpo’s ring is a large, brilliant-cut oval 8ct center stone diamond ring accompanied with Cadillac or Epaulette diamond side stones in a trilogy design set in platinum, we predict the value up to around $621,000." estimated Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO of Jessica Flinn.

The pair later hosted their engagement party in Rhode Island.