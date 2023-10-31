Jennifer Aniston in tears over 'losing' Matthew Perry to his addictions resurfaces online – watch

A heartbreaking video of Jennifer Aniston breaking down in tears over the "idea of losing" Matthew Perry to his addiction struggles has resurfaced online in the wake of his tragic death on October 28.

The actor – best known for playing Chandler Bing in 'Friends' – died in an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. His official cause of death has yet to be disclosed while officials await the results of toxicology tests.

Following his death, a clip of Jennifer sobbing about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction in a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer is circulating on social media again.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston in tears over 'losing' Matthew Perry

During the interview, Diane asked the actress what she thought each of her co-stars needed to hear. While she was positive about Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, she struggled to contain her emotions when talking about Matthew.

After telling Diane that Matthew needed to know that he would be "alright", she dropped her head and began to sob while trying to get her words out. "We didn't know. We, you know, we weren't equipped, we weren't – to deal with it. You know, nobody had ever dealt with that and, you know, the idea of even losing him," she said.

After dabbing the tears from her eyes with a tissue, Jennifer added: "He's having a rough road, but he is alright."

© ABC Jennifer Aniston sobbed as she discussed Matthew Perry's addiction struggles in 2004

On Monday, the cast of 'Friends' released a joint statement in which they paid tribute to their late co-star, telling People: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry remained close after 'Friends' ended

They continued: "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

© NBC The cast of 'Friends' shared their devastation over Matthew Perry's death

Matthew's family also released a statement following his passing. They said on Sunday: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

© Getty Images Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on 'Friends'

The statement came courtesy of his mother Suzanne Perry, his father John Bennett Perry, and his five half-siblings through his parents' remarriages (they split up less than a year after welcoming Matthew in 1969).

Warner Bros. shared their devastation in a statement released to HELLO!: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," the studio penned.

© David M. Benett Matthew Perry died at his Los Angeles home on October 28 aged 54

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

