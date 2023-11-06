Miranda Lambert shares dashing photo of husband Brendan McLoughlin in stunning glimpse inside their home

Miranda Lambert is enjoying all of fall's cozy vibes and activities with her husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side.

Fall is well underway, and the "Hell on Heels" singer gave a sweet update on what she and her husband have been up to, and all of their favorite fall activities in a heartwarming glimpse of her home.

The country star and the Staten Island native met back in 2018 on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working as a police officer for the NYPD. They tied the knot the following year.

Miranda took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a recap on what she and Brendan have been enjoying the most this fall season, first posting a dashing photo of her handsome hubby grinning ear-to-ear as he worked on making some homemade pasta.

She then shared a stunning photo of a sunrise over her impressive backyard, plus snaps of music jams with friends, sharing kisses with her horses, lots of cooking and baking, running around her farm with her beloved dogs, and cozy movie nights at home.

"Some fall favs," Miranda wrote in her caption, and listed off: "@brendanjmcloughlin in his happy place, mutt butt sunset, @aaronraitiere putting some more songs in my old pink guitar, first time writing with Dean Dillon! Cowboy kisses, casserole, making songs with @ashleymonroemusic, pasture party, couch potato."

Her fans were eager to see the candid glimpse into her life, and quickly took to the comments section under the post to gush about it.

"Beautiful pastures & GORGEOUS, sweet horses!!" one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "I love how much you love animals!" and: "I love your happy home and all the family," as well as: "Out there living the dream life. So happy you're happy, girl," plus another one of her followers added: "The pasture party is what I think Heaven will look like!"

© Instagram Miranda shared an adorable glimpse of her dog lounging in her Texas home

Earlier this fall, Brendan celebrated his 32nd birthday, and Miranda cheekily showed her love for him sharing a slew of shirtless photos of him.

"Happy Birthday to the best husband," she wrote at the time, adding: "I love you. You're the one that I want."

