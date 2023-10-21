Miranda Lambert's huge body tattoo steals the show inside stunning $3.4m home

Miranda Lambert has an incredible career and is one of the biggest artists in country music – but it's not just her multi-platinum-selling records that she is proud of.

The 39-year-old singer launched her own homeware collection, Wanda June Home, in 2022, which she named after her beloved mom and grandma, and it has been a huge success. She previously revealed that many of the designs on her kitchenware were inspired by her "Nonny's blouses" and shared a photo from inside her stunning $3.4 million Tennessee home to prove her point – however, it was hard not to be distracted by the enormous tattoo she has on her arm.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares glimpse inside country chic kitchen

In the photo she posted on the official Wanda June Home Instagram in February, Miranda stood in her country-chic kitchen proudly showing off a collection of dishes.

Wearing a pair of skinny jeans and a red and white check shirt, Miranda placed her hands on a table and the 'Queen of Hearts' tattoo on her right forearm was clearly visible.

Miranda has an extensive collection of body art including several tattoos on her arms, which include an arrow, the word "tumbleweed" written in a script font, and a tiny musical note.

© Photo: Instagram Miranda Lambert's tattoo is the Queen of Hearts

Her larger armpiece was added in 2018 and means a lot to Miranda. "It represents a lot of things in my life," she told People at the time. "I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me."

Miranda added: "It's about making sure I know that I'm the queen of my own heart. I love it."

© Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock Miranda Lambert got her large arm tattoo in 2018

The 'Gunpowder & Lead' singer's first tattoo was a pair of guns with wings on her left forearm, which she got when she was 22 while on tour with George Strait.

"It's the first thing I ever did without asking my parents, my dad didn't speak to me for a week," she told USA Weekend. In fact, Miranda's dad hated the design, but she told CBS that he has "accepted it now because at least it's guns".

© Terry Wyatt/UPI/Shutterstock Miranda Lambert got her first tattoo, a pair of guns, aged 22

Meanwhile, Miranda's Wanda June Home collection features over 80 items for the kitchen, bar, and home with the majority of items priced under $30 including desert-toned fringed cushions, southwestern rugs, and camper mugs with quippy quotes.

© Photo: Getty Images Miranda lives in a $3.4m home with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda after the collection was launched in June 2022.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love, and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."

Miranda Lambert has a successful homeware collection and fashion brand

She added: "The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life."

The collection comes several years after Miranda launched her highly successful fashion brand Idyllwind, which offers cowboy boots and denim fashion along with perfumes.

