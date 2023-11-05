Travis Kelce achieves major new milestone – but Taylor Swift misses it after star-studded girls night out

Travis Kelce continues to reach new heights, both on and off the field.

The star Kansas City Chiefs tight-end has had a whirlwind few months, thanks to back to back wins as football season progresses, and of course as his headline-making romance with Taylor Swift picks up.

Now, the 34-year-old has a new victory under his belt, though unfortunately it appears his superstar girlfriend wasn't there to see it.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs won a highly-anticipated game against the Miami Dolphins, defeating them in a 21-14 face-off in Frankfurt, Germany.

ESPN reports Travis finished the game with 14 yards on 3 catches, plus a major new milestone.

Following Sunday's game, per The Athletic, Travis became the new all-time leading receiver in Chiefs franchise history as he reached a career total of 10,941 receiving yards. He surpassed former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez's previous record of 10,940; the retired football player is the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards and receptions by a tight end, plus he ranks third in overall receptions.

It has been widely – and hilariously – documented throughout Travis' romance with the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker that he performs better on the field when Taylor is cheering him on from the stands, or rather, a VIP suite.

Travis and the Chiefs had yet to lose any games since Taylor made her first of several shows of support, at the Allegiant Stadium in Kansas City on October 1. Travis' own brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, himself pointed out his brother's improved performance during a recent episode of their podcast New Heights, when he said: "When T. Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game."

© Getty Fans all the way in Germany were hoping to see Taylor cheering on Travis

However, the Swift lucky streak was broken last week when his team had a tough 24-9 loss against the Denver Broncos, which Travis later admitted was "frustrating" and "embarrassing" on his podcast.

Meanwhile, while Travis was making up for the loss with a new win and milestone, Taylor was enjoying quite the glitzy girls night out in New York City on Saturday night.

© Getty Taylor and her squad stepped out for sushi at Bond St

The music phenomenon was spotted on a star-studded outing in celeb-approved sushi spot Bond St, with fellow famous friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes, whose husband Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs' quarterback.

Plus, while her new beau was breaking records in football, Taylor has also been shattering records, her own! After the release of her album 1989 (Taylor's Version), she broke her own all-time first week sales record as the album, which was first released in 2014, sold 3.5 million units worldwide. She is also the first artist to earn six #1 album debuts with over one million units sold on release week.

