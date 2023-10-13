Dolly Parton is defiant in skintight pants and plunging corset following difficult confession

Dolly Parton, 77, has recently admitted she was physically punished by her family for her fashion choices, but she has continued to stay true to herself, and nothing symbolises that more than her most recent outing.

Joining other singers such as Keith Urban and Eric Church, the Jolene hitmaker was the epitome of glamour as she attended the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Showing off her unique style, Dolly rocked an iridescent silver outfit that consisted of skintight pants with lace-up detailing up to her thighs, and a matching lace-up corset top.

© Getty Dolly Parton attended the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala with Keith Urban and Eric Church

A glitzy rhinestone bolero and peep-toe platform heels added the finishing touches to her outfit. Beauty-wise, she wore her blonde hair in tight curls in a half-up style and opted for a pink smokey eye with matching rose lipstick.

Her appearance came days after she discussed the harsh realities of her wardrobe – which she modelled on the "flamboyant town tramp" – both with her family and her career. While promoting her album Rockstar and her book "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," she told the Guardian that her grandfather physically punished her over her love of low-cut tops and short skirts.

© Getty The Jolene singer wore a silver skintight outfit

"I was willing to pay for it," she candidly said. "I’m very sensitive, I didn’t like being disciplined – it hurt my feelings so bad to be scolded or whipped or whatever. But sometimes there’s just that part of you that’s willing, if you want something bad enough, to go for it."

She added that she similarly struggled with people's preconceived ideas about her appearance when it came to her singing career. "My look came from a very serious place. That’s how I thought I looked best. Sometimes that’s worked for me, sometimes it can work against you.

"It took me probably years longer to be taken serious, but I wasn’t willing to change it, and I figured if I had the talent, it’d show up sooner or later," Dolly defiantly explained.

One of her most recent looks was certainly memorable, as she slipped her long legs into a head-turning butterfly dress to celebrate her book, which is out in October. Sheer fishnet sleeves and pantyhose, a strapless little black dress and a 3D butterfly with a giant colourful train ensured all eyes were on Dolly.

© Getty Dolly Parton revealed Miley Cyrus helped with her outfit for her album cover

"It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair, and get to know some of the wonderful people that have helped shape my life and look," she wrote.

Dolly also opened up about her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' influence on her outfits for her new album and book.

WATCH: Dolly Parton looks amazing in gold jumpsuit for exciting announcement

Joining TalkShopLive, she said of her album cover costume: "That’s an outfit that Steve Summers did. He does so many of my clothes. He did all the clothes for my rock photo shoot. We talked about making it cool and having a rock vibe and getting a little risqué as much as I’m comfortable with. And I didn’t go as far as Miley might have but if I had her body I might have. Miley was very helpful."

MORE NEWS: Heidi Klum seriously clashes in bold dress and red hot knee-high boots