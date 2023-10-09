Inside Rich Paul's astonishing net worth compared to Adele's amid emotional memoir release

While in Adele's relationship with Rich Paul, the "Easy on Me" singer is usually the one to take the spotlight, now it's the sports agent's chance to take center stage, thanks to the upcoming release of his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, out October 10.

In the book, which features a foreword by the one and only LeBron James, one of Rich's many star clients, the Klutch Sports Group founder tells his story of growing up in difficult circumstances in Cleveland, Ohio, to where he is now.

Today, Rich beat the odds to become a powerful sports agent; where has that left him when it comes to his net worth?

Rich founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012, and he has since become head of sports at United Talent Agency as well as a board member.

He reportedly has a net worth of $120 million, and Forbes claims he has $1.4 billion worth of contracts under his belt after over a decade as an agent.

He is not far behind from his A-List partner's own net worth, which is reportedly a whopping $220 million.

In light of his new memoir, Rich opened up about his story – plus Adele's reaction to the book – in a new interview with People, where he noted: "I've always been somebody that never allowed things to get to me."

Recalling growing up in a "crime-ridden" part of Cleveland, with a mom who struggled with drug addiction and often didn't come home, he said: "I had built up this wall as a young kid… to just have the understanding to move forward and know that she’s not going to be there. Like, Mom is not coming home."

© Getty Rich is LeBron's right-hand man

Rich admitted it was "one of the toughest things for me to relive and write about," before noting: "The thing about it is… I was never really a kid."

Plus, opening up about what it was like to share that part of himself with Adele, he confessed: "It was very emotional," adding: "I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her]."

© Getty Adele and Rich have been together for over three years

Adele herself grew up between Tottenham and Brixton, London; her father Mark Evans was absent from her life for years, and only reappeared once her career began to skyrocket when she was in her 20s.

© Instagram The couple recently bought Sylvester Stallone's former home

Rich credits his own father for paving the way for him, and further told People: "I had a great example of who a man should be and what a man should do," adding: "I had a front row seat to what work ethic was like, what perseverance was like. I watched my dad play air traffic controller in a community that was a war mixed with a tornado, but also a picnic at times. He was my hero in that regard."

Ultimately, he said: "When you read the book, you get to dive into a lot of the things that I had to overcome," and concluded: "But hence the title of Lucky Me. I was lucky enough to be able to continue down a path where there wasn't a ton of light, but the door was cracked with a little light and I was smart enough not to invest in the pitfalls that were there for me every day in my environment."

