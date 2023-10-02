Kelly Ripa turns 53 with candid admission during on-air celebration, David Muir chimes in

It's a big day for Kelly Ripa, who completes another year 'round the sun and turns 53! The veteran TV personality woke up to a series of wishes from friends and fans alike.

Her first big celebration, however, came courtesy of her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark bright and early on Monday morning alongside husband Mark Consuelos, 52.

Mark immediately marked (pun intended) the occasion by telling an enthusiastic studio audience: "It is my wife's birthday today!"

Kelly tried to play it off by responding: "It is not my birthday, it is our niece Maddie's birthday. 23 years ago, we stopped celebrating my birthday and we started celebrating our niece Maddie's birthday."

Kelly then turned to the audience and said: "And by the way, any of you October 2nd babies out there, just so you all know…our parents did it on or around New Year's Eve."

She continued, to the amusement of the crowd and her husband: "You're welcome! If I know that, then you should also know that. So, Maddie…just think about that."

The show then continued as scheduled, however, they celebrated the mom-of-three's birthday in a big way towards the end, with Kelly being given a tiara and a sash that read "Birthday Queen."

To her surprise, Mark then rolled out a huge ice cream cake with the classic Fudgie the Whale design, and Kelly, who was left open-mouthed by the surprise, couldn't help exclaiming: "Oh my god!"

She announced that the cake would be shared with the whole audience, sweetly thanking everyone for making her "birthday dreams come true," although Mark promised that there were more surprises ahead.

Once again, she turned to the camera to add: "Also, I would like to point and remind everyone born on or around today that our parents, yes, our parents all did it on New Year's Eve. That is my gift to all of you, happy birthday to us all."

Mark shared the sweetest tribute to his wife of 27 years, taking to social media with a compilation of pictures of her and wrote: "Another trip around the sun for the heart and soul of our family. Happy birthday sexy, we love you."

Her friends chimed in as well, with David Muir commenting: "She keeps getting better, happy bday kel," Lisa Rinna adding: "Happy Birthday gorgeous!!!" and Andy Cohen saying: "Happy Birthday blondie."

David, a close friend of the family, took it a step further by going to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo of the pair leaning on each other while doubled up in laughter.

"Have I ever told you this is my favorite?" he wrote against the rare photo. "Happy birthday beautiful!"

The Live Instagram page also shared an absolutely adorable photo of a young Kelly with a birthday cake, wearing a bright pink frock, which said: "Happy Birthday Kelly!"

