David Muir shares rare glimpse of celebratory time at family home

David Muir may just be getting into the festive spirit himself with his latest glimpse of life at home, away from the circling newsroom cameras.

The ABC News anchor, 49, took to his Instagram Stories with a sweet peek inside his private life, as nondescript as it may be, quite literally.

He posted a close-up photo of a half-empty box of mini cupcakes with meticulous orange frosting and sprinkles, the signature colors of fall (and Halloween).

© Instagram David shares a glimpse into sweet festive times

It looked like David was enjoying a sweet break from his usual breaking news cycle, as evidenced also by another recent photograph on his social feed.

The anchor was spotted walking his beloved dog, Axel, through the stunning fall foliage, and fans loved the spectacular sight of the leaf-covered grounds around them.

"Fall stroll!" his 20/20 co-host Deborah Roberts simply commented, with one of his followers adding: "David, hope you are getting to relax a bit this weekend after another incredible week in news," and another writing: "Glad you’re getting some quality down time. I’m sure Axel is too. Thank you for what you do. You do it so well but I know you sacrifice for it."

© Instagram The anchor captured his walk with his dog Axel

The German Shorthair Pointer has proven to be an important part of the World News Tonight anchor's life, who has spoken about the amount his dog helps decompress, particularly during pressing news moments like the onset of the pandemic and the current ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Speaking with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on (the formerly known as) Live with Kelly and Ryan back in September 2020, David gushed about how Axel helped him get through the early stages of the pandemic as they quarantined at their upstate home.

"I actually do think that pets are the unsung heroes of all this," he said. "This dog, particularly, bird dog, squirrel dog, frog dog. I mean, you find a frog in the pool, he's good for three hours, just staring at it."

© Instagram David loves doting over his dog above all else

Kelly commended him for continuing to provide reliable reporting during the early stages of lockdown, both at the desk and on the field, and credited Axel for helping him get through it.

Axel turned four years old in early March, with a celebratory post on social media highlighting how much he'd grown in the years since he'd been adopted by David. Check out a glimpse of Axel at home below...

"I would think that Axel would be a big part of helping you decompress," Kelly told David at the time, to which he responded: "Coming home to the dog helps put things back in perspective."

David and Axel spend a majority of their days at Skaneateles Lake in upstate New York in a beautiful lakeside home that the journalist has spent years restoring.

© Instagram "Coming home to the dog helps put things back in perspective," David once told Kelly Ripa on Live!

According to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk's office in 2019, the home was purchased for $7 million. Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace.

