Kelvin Fletcher has reportedly landed himself a huge payday after bagging a starring role in pantomime. The Strictly Come Dancing champion will be paid £100,000 to star in Sleeping Beauty in Sheffield later this year, according to The Sun. Kelvin will take on the role of the Prince in the panto, which is set to run from 4 December to 3 January 2021. He will join CBBC presenter Sam Nixon. Kelvin hasn't been seen flexing his acting chops since his stint on Emmerdale. The actor played the role of Andy Sugden for 20 years before quitting in 2016.

Kelvin Fletcher quickly became a fan favourite on Strictly

Speaking about his decision on This Morning, the actor said at the time: "Twenty years is a long time. It’s been an incredible twenty years. I am so grateful to Emmerdale. Throughout that period I have always had a real sense of fulfilment and purpose. What started out as a hobby at six years old – I was then able to do something like that every day on a professional platform on one of the country’s greatest shows. I have been extremely lucky. Looking back over 20 years it has been a rollercoaster and for me it’s given me passion to leave and continue."

Of course, Kelvin found a whole new fan base when he joined Strictly as a last-minute replacement in 2019, going on to win the show with Oti Mabuse. The reigning champ stepped into partner Oti after her original celeb, Jamie Laing, injured his foot during the launch show and was forced to pull out.

Kelvin and Oti Mabuse won the Glitterball trophy in 2019

Kelvin then joined the Strictly live tour, where he was partnered with Janette Manrara as Oti was busy promoting The Greatest Dancer. On finding out that she would be dancing with Kelvin, Janette told HELLO!: "I found out before [Kelvin] did, and I thought 'Oh I really want to tell him!'" she explained. "I sneakily told [him], I said 'Kelvin I don't know if anyone's told you but we're going to be dancing together!' and that's when I went 'oh I hope they win, they've got to win!'"

