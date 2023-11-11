DWTS star Julianne Hough shares glimpse inside tranquil $2m LA home

Julianne Hough gave fans a sneak peek inside her gorgeous LA home and the peaceful life she leads.

Taking to Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars host, 35, shared a montage video of herself around the house captioned: “Sunny and her mama are some busy girls” with a laughing emoji, referring to herself and her dog Sunny.

The video, subtitled “Sorry I missed your text, been super busy lately!” showed off the dancer’s gorgeously airy home, as she lines up the numerous wine glasses in her giant blue cabinets.

She then opened the French doors out into her gorgeous garden and patio to show fans her welcoming garden furniture with green archways. Spending time in nature is a key part of Julianne’s wellness regime, as she spends a lot of time in her garden.

The dancer also showed everyone her luxurious looking bed as she flopped down with a blanket, looking incredibly cosy in her cream quiet luxury outfit. She wore a white cami top and cream linen trousers for a relaxed, off-duty look perfect for lounging around at home.

She gave more of a glimpse of her kitchen, including the large moving ladder she uses to reach tall spots above her countertops, before showing everyone her low key living room, with a white couch and a gorgeous red brick fireplace. As she sat on the sofa, she caught a snack in her mouth and celebrated.

WATCH: Julianne Hough is an ethereal vision in billowing white gown

The $2million house, which Julianne bought almost a decade ago, underwent renovations over the summer.

She spoke to Better Homes & Gardens about the new renovations in August, where she said: “Rather than buying on trend, Jake and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless,” she said, referring to interior designer Jake Arnold. “I like it when you can't tell an object's age, when you don't know whether it's brand-new or a century old.”

For her color scheme, the dancer opted for “Muted, earthy greens, browns, blues, and some yellows feel grounded and protective.”

You can particularly see this theme in her kitchen and bedroom, as she’s opted for blue cabinets and creamy marble countertops, while her bedding is white.

She clarified though, that: “I also love pops of color. They symbolize pure joy.”

All these shots of her luxurious house were interspersed with clips of her holding her gorgeous pup Sunny, whom she got in September, three years after her two King Charles Spaniels died.

The star announced the tragic news of Lexi and Harley’s passing on Instagram, thanking her “babies, [her] daughters” for providing her with so much love over the years.”

“Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful,” Hough captioned a series of photos and videos of her beloved pets.