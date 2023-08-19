Inside Julianne Hough's stunning newly renovated LA home

Julianne Hough has created the ultimate oasis in LA. After teaming up with interior designer Jake Arnold to transform her space, the star has unveiled the results of her home makeover – and it looks incredible.

© Instagram Julianne Hough gave fans a tour of her $2million home in the Hollywood Hills

Taking to her Instagram stories, Julianne, 35, revealed the contemporary yet cosy decor of her bedroom and kitchen, not to mention the sweeping gardens which envelop a private pool. Speaking to Better Homes & Gardens, the Dancing with the Stars alum has opened up about the design process.

© Instagram The property features a private pool

"Rather than buying on trend, Jake and I were both attracted to things that felt timeless," she said. "I like it when you can't tell an object's age, when you don't know whether it's brand-new or a century old."

As for the colour scheme, Julianne had a very specific idea in mind. "Muted, earthy greens, browns, blues, and some yellows feel grounded and protective," she began, "But I also love pops of color. They symbolize pure joy."

© Instagram The star had her kitchen cupboards painted in a custom shade

Each and every detail of Julianne's home has been thought out carefully. In the kitchen, the cabinets have been painted in a custom shade, somewhere between baby blue and green, while the glass-front cabinets have been left backless to make them look as though they're floating.

© Instagram Julianne's bathroom features a free-standing tub and warehouse-style windows

A real show-stopper, we're also obsessed with Julianne's bathroom, which has an undeniably rustic feel. Taking centre stage, the free-standing, oval bathtub commands attention, while the medium oak cabinets add a softness to the space. Filled with light, Julianne's bath is positioned by huge floor-to-ceiling warehouse-style windows with sweeping views of LA.

© Instagram Julianne's garden boasts a sandblasted brick chimney

The garden – which boasts a sandblasted brick chimney – is extremely important to Julianne. A key component of her wellness regime, the dancer often heads to the patio for some peace and tranquillity. "I think differently when I'm looking at nature," she told Better Homes & Gardens. "A clarity comes when I sit there and breathe in the light and the colors."

Julianne purchased her $2million home in the Hollywood Hills almost a decade ago, and although she's absolutely in love with it, she hasn't spent as much time there lately.

© Getty Julianne splits her time between LA and New York

Back in 2022, The Dirt reported that Julianne had listed her home for rent for $40,000 a month so she could relocate to a townhouse in New York for work. Costing the star $18,000 a month, her other abode is located blocks away from New York's famous Washington Square Park and was listed by the famed east coast realtor Terrence Harding, AKA MC Klepto from the 90s rap group Junior M.A.F.I.A., which was a stepping stone for the late Notorious B.I.G.'s career.

Julianne's relocation choice was based on her role in the new Broadway play, POTUS. Although she gave her final performance in the show on August 14, it looks like Julianne is loving life in the city, and continues to split her time between New York and LA.