Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis wows in thigh-split dress following Giovanni Pernice reunion

Actress and 2021 Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis always looks so glam and she pulled out all the stops once again in her latest Instagram photo, which showed her modelling a thigh-split dress and black boots – and she looked stunning.

The multi-talented star pouted alongside her friend in the mirror selfie, pointing her knee forward and resting her free hand on her thigh. Her long hair flowed loose and she accessorised her look with a small pair of earrings, wearing red nail polish and natural makeup.

Rose didn't add any commentary to the image, which she uploaded to her Stories, allowing her sense of style to speak for itself. She shared the lovely look a few days after thrilling fans as she reunited with her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice shares insight into relationship with Rose Ayling-Ellis

The pair enjoyed a night together at the Royal Opera House where they were entertained by a night of ballet. Before the show, they were able to catch a meal together with Giovanni teasing his friend about her "smelly breath".

Following the show, Giovanni and Rose posed with ballet dancer and teacher Mayara Magri, where Giovanni was full of compliments for the pro dancer as he enthused: "There are dancers and then there are DANCERS! What a talent this woman is @maymagriofficial."

© Instagram Rose Ayling-Ellis and her friend posing in a mirror selfie

He added: "Thank you @salscalzo @royaloperahouse for having us!! Gorgeous night of pure dance." He finished the post with heart and ballet slippers emojis. Rose was clearly impressed by the show as the former EastEnders star shared a clip of herself attempting to do some ballet poses.

She attempted to keep her balance, before giggling as she lost her battle. "She got inspired apparently," Giovanni joked in his caption. The duo enjoy a close relationship and when the actress scooped a coveted award at The Stage Debut, the Italian-born professional dancer was one of the first to congratulate her.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni and Rose have stayed close

Giovanni opted to include a string of red love heart emojis which immediately attracted hundreds of 'likes'. Rose's fans were also quick to share celebratory messages. One gushed: "Congrats Rose and so well deserved - you brought so much life, joy and fun to the character of Celia," while another added: "Congratulations! So well deserved and a big YES to your caption!"

The pair's night out comes following Giovanni's unexpected exit from this year's Strictly as his partner Amanda Abbington pulled out for personal reasons, following rumours that the pair did not got along, which both of them dismissed.

© BBC Amanda and Giovanni impressed with their Salsa

Gio shared a heartfelt message with the Sherlock actress after she departed the show, posting a photo of the couple to Instagram, which he captioned: "Amanda… I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love [heart emoji] @amanda_abbington74 @bbcstrictly."

Giovanni's fans and friends were quick to send supportive messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Such a shame, you were a great pairing. Hope Amanda is OK," while another wrote: "Gutted to be losing you, Gio."